^

Shopping Guide

Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 1:25pm
Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips
Matteo Guidicelli
Matteo Guidicelli via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli likes shopping at a certain time of the day, and revealed the items that he usually puts in his cart. 

"Unang-una, ako nagsha-shopping at naggro-grocery ako sa umaga," he shared to select press at the recent opening of Landers' eighth store in the Philippines located in Angeles City, Pampanga. 

Matteo said to choose a store that offers everything, from local and international brands, to hard-to-find items. 

At the store's opening week, the prices were almost 50% off with some of the hottest items like Hotwheels and Batman toys, and a toothbrush set of each member of Korean pop group BTS.

 
"Tinatawag naming superstore. You could find everything... Lahat ng mga brands namin and more. And of course, we have a great food court, food, pharmacy, barber shop," Matteo said.
 
"So it's good that Landers is sprouting everywhere in the Philippines so a lot of our kababayans can get all the services that it has to offer," he added. 

The newest branch will serve as the flagship store in Central Luzon. Located in the Infinity township in Angeles, the standalone store features an expansive parking lot and a gasoline station right beside it. 

Shoppers can buy the freshest produce from its Farmer's Market, which features fruits and vegetables sourced from Pampanga and nearby provinces. 

With all the opening week sale ongoing at the newly opened store, Matteo shared his third tip. 

"Third, magdala ka ng tatlong kasama dahil maraming kang iuuwi," the actor quipped. 

Check out this gallery featuring the store's layout and some interesting items on sale.

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course

MATTEO GUIDICELLI

SHOPPING TIPS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Old habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping &mdash; study
4 days ago

Old habits die hard: Pinoys still prefer in-person shopping over online shopping — study

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
This is the age of online shopping, as reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people had no choice but rely on online...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Drop that &lsquo;mura lang&rsquo; mentality: Heart Evangelista says don&rsquo;t buy something just because you can afford it
April 11, 2023 - 11:53am

Drop that ‘mura lang’ mentality: Heart Evangelista says don’t buy something just because you can afford it

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 11, 2023 - 11:53am
“Shopping is not just about buying. It’s really about feeling good and taking care of yourself.”
Shopping Guide
fbtw
&lsquo;Untrue&rsquo;: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low
Exclusive
April 5, 2023 - 11:42am

‘Untrue’: SHEIN denies alleged sweatshops, explains how prices kept low

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | April 5, 2023 - 11:42am
If not through supposed sweatshops, how is SHEIN able to keep its costs down amid global inflation?
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero
Exclusive
March 29, 2023 - 4:10pm

Not shopping, spending: Heart Evangelista clarifies reason for rift with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | March 29, 2023 - 4:10pm
“No, definitely,” the actress and artist dispelled rumors that she and Chiz broke up because he can no longer...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'
March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm

#PhilstarPicks: Essentials that speak the 'art of doing nothing'

By May Dedicatoria | March 20, 2023 - 6:00pm
This month and beyond, add a few more minutes to your me-time and explore a new passion or hobby. Liberate and love yourself...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora
March 17, 2023 - 6:16pm

Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | March 17, 2023 - 6:16pm
To celebrate its 11th birthday, lifestyle e-commerce site Zalora is offering up to 90% off and other deals for big brands...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with