Matteo Guidicelli shares shopping picks, tips

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Guidicelli likes shopping at a certain time of the day, and revealed the items that he usually puts in his cart.

"Unang-una, ako nagsha-shopping at naggro-grocery ako sa umaga," he shared to select press at the recent opening of Landers' eighth store in the Philippines located in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Matteo said to choose a store that offers everything, from local and international brands, to hard-to-find items.

At the store's opening week, the prices were almost 50% off with some of the hottest items like Hotwheels and Batman toys, and a toothbrush set of each member of Korean pop group BTS.



"Tinatawag naming superstore. You could find everything... Lahat ng mga brands namin and more. And of course, we have a great food court, food, pharmacy, barber shop," Matteo said.



"So it's good that Landers is sprouting everywhere in the Philippines so a lot of our kababayans can get all the services that it has to offer," he added.

The newest branch will serve as the flagship store in Central Luzon. Located in the Infinity township in Angeles, the standalone store features an expansive parking lot and a gasoline station right beside it.

Shoppers can buy the freshest produce from its Farmer's Market, which features fruits and vegetables sourced from Pampanga and nearby provinces.

LOOK: Landers opens its 8th store in the Philippines in Angeles, Pampanga. Some of the celebrities seen at the soft launch of Landers Angeles last April 28, 2023, are Matteo Guidicelli, Dominic Roque, Nikko Natividad, Jameson Blake and Sunshine Cruz. | via Kathleen Llemit pic.twitter.com/zD7wSxUxa6 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) April 30, 2023

With all the opening week sale ongoing at the newly opened store, Matteo shared his third tip.

"Third, magdala ka ng tatlong kasama dahil maraming kang iuuwi," the actor quipped.

Check out this gallery featuring the store's layout and some interesting items on sale.

A high ceiling and a variety of items await shoppers at Landers Angeles Freshly caught fish Produce from Pampanga and nearby provinces are sold in the Farmers Market section Prime meats are sold for a relatively good price < >

