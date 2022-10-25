Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Presidential Security Groupâ€™s VIP Protection Course

Matteo Guidicelli graduates from Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli graduated from the Presidential Security Group’s VIP Protection Course (VIPPC). He is the first celebrity reservist of the VIPPC.

In his Instgram account, the actor posted photos of the ceremony with his wife, singer-actress Sarah Geronimo in attendance.

"Thank you to my family and friends. It was an honor to train with the best from the PSG," he captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Dingdong Dantes, DJ Chacha, to name a few, congratulated Matteo on his latest accomplishment.

Matteo joined the Presidential Security Group (PSG) training program last August.

In the Presidential Security Group Facebook account, Matteo was seen training on August 25 at the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

"Snapshots of the reception of VIP Protection Course Classes 129 and 130-2022," the PSG wrote in its caption.

The PSG describes the VIPPC as “a highly-specialized professional service course that is offered to the PSG troopers who are dedicated to ensure a 360-degree protection of the president, his immediate family, as well as visiting heads of state or government.”

Matteo has a rank of second lieutenant in the Philippine Army Reserve Command.

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli joins PSG training