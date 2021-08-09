







































































 




   







   















Score huge deals during Hisense Birthday Blowout Sale this August
The global brand continues to meet the needs of every Filipino household by offering great value for money Smart TVs, and this upcoming sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a brand-new Hisense TV.
MANILA, Philippines — Hisense is treating Filipino shoppers to mega surprises and huge savings on its upcoming Birthday Blowout Sale!



A new Hisense Smart TV is just what you need to binge-watch all the awesome new content coming to Netflix this August. Among the much-awaited titles are "Cooking with Paris," a hilarious cooking show hosted by Paris Hilton, featuring her friends Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and more.



Also coming to Netflix this August is "The Kissing Booth 3," the third film in the rom-com franchise; the anime film "Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild" adapted from a popular Capcom video game; "Sweet Girl," an action-thriller starring Jason Momoa; and the documentary "Misha and the Wolves," about a woman who escaped the holocaust and lived among wolves.



Score a huge Smart TV deal



It doesn’t get any better than this unbelievable Hisense Smart TV deal!



Score a Hisense 43” A4GS Smart TV with free soundbar for only P17,500 during the Birthday Blowout sale, happening on August 13 to 17 in selected appliance stores nationwide and on Hisense Official Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee.  



With a Full HD 1920x1080 display and 60Hz Vivid Motion, the Hisense 43” A4GS Smart TV brings an amazing viewing experience into your home.



It runs on Vidaa U operating system, a fast and user-friendly OS that comes with today’s top streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.



Discover more about this fantastic Smart TV from Hisense, along with recommendations for the best new Netflix content to binge-watch this August, in this video by Manila Shaker:






Don’t miss the Hisense Birthday Blowout Sale! This special sale event is happening for a limited time only, from August 13 to 17, in appliance stores nationwide and on Hisense Official Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee.  



 



For more updates, visit the Hisense website and follow its official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

