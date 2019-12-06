LIST: Holiday 2019 presents for every personality

MANILA, Philippines — With Christmas fast approaching, thinking of gift ideas for one’s loved ones may be hard because of many choices in the market.

Make one's gift seem personalized for the receiver by choosing the present that fits your recipient's personality.

Always a celebration and gift staple for the holiday season, this year, Scotch whisky Johnnie Walker offers limited-edition gift packs, pocket Scotch and Blue Label. The specially designed packs come as a gift for every purchase of the regular variants at no extra cost. The packs’ contemporary aesthetic is a mix of energetic colors and asymmetrical patterns designed by London-based designer Richard Malone, and will have provisions for a personalized name or greeting.

The Red Label has hints of apple, pear and spice, with a fruity sweetness, cinnamon and pepper crackling on the center of the tongue. Playing with hues of black, gold and grey, the Black Label reflects the rich flavor and smoky character of the whisky inside. It is balanced with dark fruit notes from European oak sherry casks, vanilla spice and a signature smokiness. Meanwhile, the Double Black features curved, swirling and undulating black and white shapes suggestive of the smoky and intense flavors of peat smoke, raisins and fruits.

Multi-dimensional in look, the Gold Label Reserve is an introduction to the layers of flavors in the whisky. Its bright and daring design is an homage to the vibrant nature of the liquid, which combines rich fruit, vanilla, sweetness and cream. With a sharp and dynamic pattern design, the Green Label reflects the complexity and freshness of the whisky inside. Rich flavors of apples, pears, and orange zest bring a fresh taste, complemented by creamy vanilla and spice notes.

A pocket-friendly size that makes six servings, the Pocket Scotch comes in Red and Black Label party drink vairants. Intricately crafted in only small batches, the Blue Label is called the "rare blend" for combining rare whiskies, some even coming from distilleries long-since closed, to come together to deliver a symphony of versatile flavors. It is reminicent of honeyed sweetness composed of dried fruits for a depth of character before ending with an smoky, lingering finish.

“The holidays are a brilliant time of year to come together, to dress up and to give to others. It’s also the perfect excuse to treat yourself to those must-have items you’ve had on your wish list all year! This season, we want to celebrate in style with sparkling silhouettes that will dial up the glamour of the holidays and create brilliant moments for all," Nathalie Colin, Swarovski's Creative Director, said of the brand's new Holiday collection and campaign that celebrates the many facets of today’s modern woman and invites her to feel extra special this season.

From versatile jewelry and accessories to sparkling gift sets, the contemporary palette is interspersed with pops of dark green, blue and purple tones, while of-the-moment silhouettes in golden and silver tones create balance and contrast.

Taking inspiration from the well-known holiday tradition, the Naughty or Nice collection includes black and white styles with an angel feather motif, a symbol of protection, affection and harmony. Meanwhile, the ever-evolving Remix collection features feather designs as well as tarot motifs. Likewise, Palace presents vintage-style floral motifs in sapphire and emerald. On the other hand, North is a mix of slender lines and Swarovski crystal clusters, designed to echo shimmering glaciers.

The brand's holiday TV and digital campaign brings a fresh twist to the festive tradition of who makes Santa’s “naughty or nice” list with its very own “Nice-o-meter.” Adorned with jewelry and accessories, the female characters inject joy and sparkle to the festivities while revealing their naughty and nice sides. The collections are now available in the brand's boutiques.

With 90 years of experience and history, leading jeweler Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited recently launched its Manila store at The Shoppes, Solaire Resort & Casino, Parañaque City. The grand opening was officiated by the The Kho Group’s Director, Charles Sy, who shared his vision in combining the Filipino’s passion for artistry and the brand's renowned craftsmanship.

A sand-pouring ceremony to officiate the opening was led by Chow Tai Fook Hong Kong executives, Executive Director Peter Suen, Director of Overseas Business Development Po Liu, and Senior Vice President Kenneth Lao who were joined by distinguished guests, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso, Manila Vice Mayor Maria Sheilah “Honey” Lacuna-Pangan; Kitson Kho, Chairman of The Kho Group; Charles Sy, Director of The Kho Group; Thomas Arasi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation; and Donato Almeda, Vice Chairman for Construction and Regulatory Affairs of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

As a highlight of the day, models wearing the pieces ramped their way through the 200-square meter store. The brand’s most sought-after pieces were displayed against the warm light palette of the store, accentuated by the label's red logo.

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Bata Country Manager Rabi Hasnabi and General Manager Arlyn Guanlao.

Sneakers and boots are becoming a very big category for international footwear label Bata, which marks its third anniversary in the Philippines this year.

From only one boutique and five shop-in-shop stores in SM department store in 2016, the brand now has 25 stand-alone boutiques and 45 shop-in-shop stores, Country Manager Rabi Hasnabi told Philstar.com.

"It's a great achievement. We're very happy. The company is growing healthy. The growth is also very very good, double digit. And the overall growth of the company is really good," he said.

"When we first came here, we thought the Philippine market is not ready for foreign collections, but we immediately changed our mind... People today know us for our comfort and our technologies. We brought in the market our waterproof technology."

Apart from boots and sneakers, the label also has bags, high heels and other accessories. The brand also boasts of its Flexible collection with an Italian technology that makes the shoes keep their shape intact. Comfit is another collection that aims to give comfort and less pain even after many hours of walking or standing.

Every season, the brand showcases new collections and new arrivals every Friday. Among the latest ranges include the Christmas collection, the Asian collection from Singapore and the Italian collection from the brand's headquarters.

In three years, the company has expanded from Manila to Bacolod and Legaspi and soon in Iloilo, Cebu and Davao. It is also going to start its e-commerce very soon, said Hasnabi.

Photo release From left: Model wearing Skechers' 'One Piece' collection shoes; runners in Asics

Skechers and One Piece’s highly anticipated sneaker collaboration has just landed on Philippine shores. From the long running Toei Animation’s popular manga series spanning over 900 episodes, Skechers launches this limited edition series with a fresh update on its original chunky sneaker line.

Five of the best-selling manga’s characters are translated into playful and distinctive colorways. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes are main character Monkey D. Luffy , Trafalgar Law and Portgas D. Ace. Alongside them are the men’s exclusive design styled after Blackbeard and the Ladies exclusive Boa Hancock.

The entire collection comes in Skechers’ D’Lites 3.0 silhouette, which features a uniquely chunky midsole and character inspired heel details.

Athletic performance in itself is a lifestyle that constantly requires maximum effort. Asics aims to improve the quality of every athlete’s experience with modern sportswear and footwear technology that provides solutions for comfort, functionality and durability. Recently, the brand showcased its latest Autumn Winter 2019 collection at the Asics House in New Clark City Athletes’ Village, Tarlac.

The brand's latest triumph, the SEA Games 2019 Delegation Wear, was put up for display to be seen up close. It featured moisture-wicking fabrics and a sleek design that bore the Philippine flag.

The latest Autumn Winter 2019 collection was also unveiled at the event with a line of footwear enhanced with trademark FlyteFoam & AmpliFoam technology. With advanced and futuristic concepts, they also paid homage to their heritage with modern hybrids of models that have stood the test of time. SEA Games athletes also gave testimonials.

Photo release A piece from the Court Slam collection

Step forward into fashion with inspirations from the ’90s as Lacoste unveils its highly anticipated new line, Court Slam. Combining tennis codes with the current dictates of streetwear fashion, this new unisex sneaker catches the eye with its retro look and chunky sole. Inspired by the Tennis 91, one of the iconic models plucked from the brand’s archives, the Court Slam was worn in tennis courts in the 1990s. It is being revived today as a lifestyle sneaker with a daring and contemporary aesthetic and design.

Available in a one-color version – black, white or navy – or in white highlighted with colored details – blue, green or red – on the sole, heel and reinforced lace holes, the Court Slam has a leather upper with suede insets. Inspired by the grip of a tennis racket, its perforated upper also gives it a casual, sporty look, while retaining its original technology for stability and comfort. In the Philippines, Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc.

For the art and fashion lover

Japanese global apparel retailer recently launched its second limited-edition collection with Finnish design house Marimekko. The first collection designed jointly by the two companies was a sensation when introduced in spring last year. The 2019 Fall/Winter collection celebrates Finnish winter traditions and augments women’s offerings for the first time with items for girls and babies.

“We are very excited to introduce our second limited edition collection designed in collaboration with Marimekko, following the success of our 2018 Spring/Summer collection,” said Yuki Katsuta, Uniqlo Head of Research & Development. “I am also pleased to see Marimekko prints and colors on such LifeWear as cashmere, Ultra Light Down and HeatTech for the very first time. What a beautiful way to stay warm in the coming winter months, while celebrating a touch of Finnish tradition.”

“Following the positive reception of our first limited edition collaboration collection in spring 2018, we are thrilled to collaborate again for Fall/Winter 2019. The new limited-edition collection features Marimekko’s bold prints and colours in winterly wardrobe essentials made for all,” said Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.

The latest collaboration collection includes several new women’s items designed specially to showcase some of Marimekko’s most recognizable prints such as Kivet (stones), designed by Maija Isola in 1956, Tasaraita (even stripe), designed by Annika Rimala in 1968 and Siirtolapuutarha (city garden), designed by Maija Louekari in 2009. The bold and colorful prints will be featured on the first Ultra Light Down Cocoon Coat, Wool Cashmere Hoodie, shirt dresses and jumpsuits. Also new are items for girls and babies for perfect pair coordination. The collection includes accessories, among them are leggings for babies as well as knitted accessories and HeatTech socks.

For the chic chick

This Chirstmas, Rustan's offers a wide array of choices for the entire family. For your stylishly chic friend or fiancée who has an eye for fashion, Anne Klein’s Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone and Silver-Tone Mesh Watch Bracelet Set offers the best of both worlds.

To help her look and feel confident as she heads to the string of holiday parties, there is the new Spanx Distressed Skinny Jeans, the brand's new line of stretch denim leggings that has been designed for any body type. With the brand’s signature shaping panel built into the jeans, it aims to flatten the tummy without constraining movement due to its four-way stretch fabric.

Help her feel more beautiful with the Babyliss Volume Waves with its its large 38mm nano titanium-ceramic coated barrel, fast heat up feature, and five digital temperature settings for creating luscious curls in seconds.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Beauty Dry Oil Florale is a must-have for beauty aficionados as it simplifies skincare with its natural origin formulation capable of beautifying the face, body and hair in a single step. This new edition uses the same moisturizing, anti-aging ingredients of the original such as Tsubaki and Argan, but comes in a new refreshing scent, with joyful notes of magnolia, white musk, orange blossoms and grapefruit blends.

For the cause-oriented

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Lazada officials and its partner non-profit organizations recently launched its first-ever digital platform that allows shoppers to donate to their favorite charities anytime and anywhere.

This Christmas, and in the lead up to its 12.12 Grand Year End Sale, Lazada formally introduces the first-ever Digital Giving platform by an eCommerce player in the Philippines. This is part of a wider LazadaForGood program. With this, Filipinos can add heart-to-cart as they shop online and support local communities and causes in need through direct donations on the platform.

With more than 12 million deals, customers can look forward to shopping this season. But more importantly, they can look forward to offerings that reflect the meaningful relationships that we have built to benefit 11 local and international advocacy partners: Habitat for Humanity, Young Focus, Caritas Manila, MovEd, UNHCR, Hero Foundation Inc., UNICEF, WWF, Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, HOPE, and CCEF. Shoppers can support causes close to their hearts, from alleviating poverty to saving the environment to putting a roof over someone’s head.

“Christmas is the season for giving, and we want to empower our customers to do just that and empower our advocacy partners in their various causes. Our 12.12 Grand Year End Sale is not only about making our wishes or our loved ones’ wishes come true, but also to make the wishes of many others in the community come true,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ Chief Executive Officer.

“This is the first Digital Giving platform by an eCommerce company in the Philippines. We are truly honored to partner with great organizations who share the same values, and going forward, hope to sustain this initiative by onboarding more. We believe that everyone can contribute in their own way, big or small, and we would like to do our part by providing our advocacy partners a platform to champion their causes, raise awareness, funds and resources.”

This initiative means three main things for our customers and our partner organizations:

• Easy onboarding process: We make it easier for all our partners to onboard on the platform and provide them access tools and services that will aid in improving their online store.

• More awareness and traffic: We have created one collective landing page for our partners that will drive more awareness and traffic to their respective shops. The online platform will also help inform our customers and users on how they can now easily donate to local and international advocacies via Lazada.

• Secure Online Payments: We provide peace of mind to customers, who can be assured that they are making secure online payments when making their donations.

“At Lazada, we are a platform that takes meaningful partnerships seriously online and offline. As the leading online lifestyle destination in the country, it is our duty and responsibility to empower and demonstrate real human connection and meaningful shared experiences. This Christmas season, we want our customers to add their heart-to-cart and shop for good.”, said Neil Trinidad, Chief Marketing Officer.

To celebrate the spirit of Digital Giving and launch the platform, the company held a local event, The Lunch of Hope. The event introduced the 11 advocacy partners, provided information on some of the exclusive donatable items available online and how customers can purchase them to help support individuals and communities in need. The event also quizzed guests on the advocacies’ causes to help them learn more about Lazada’s partner organizations, what they advocate and champion, and how anyone can help make positive social impact in our communities. The Lunch of Hope was hosted by Katz Salao, 99.5 Radio Host and self-love and empowerment advocate.

Guests also received a surprise when they looked under their chairs and discovered handwritten thank you notecards from the advocacy partners and beneficiaries. The lunch concluded with a surprise delightful performance by the Caritas Manila YSLEP Scholar choir.

Pinky Webb via Instagram, screenshot Broadcaster Pinky Webb

With the Christmas season just a few weeks from now, you’re probably searching the perfect gift for your parents, sibs, significant others, and special people in your lives. Why not give them something they can use everyday and will serve a desktop feature as their laptop?

Shark Bottle is a personalised reminder to be well-hydrated all the time. It also feels great not having to contribute an ounce of plastic waste with this durable and convenient hydration bottle. The local brand was conceived out of wanting to reduce plastic around the globe. With that in mind, its company curated tumblers, bottles, and cups that everyone will be encouraged to use on the daily.

The BPA-free, stainless steel, double-walled (most hydro flasks available only have a single wall) bottles, tumblers and cups boast of their Shark Insulation Technology, which utilizes a silver coating on the inner layer of the bottle that prevents temperature transfer by radiation. A vacuum, pressed between its double walls, keep heat or cold from moving by convection, and finally, a thick glass barrier stops the heat or cold from entering or leaving the flask. The company's team invested in research and development. Every bottle also serves as a canvas for countless design possibilities.

For the cleanliness freak

According to research, on average, people go to the bathroom at least six to seven times per day. This makes the bathroom as the most used room in a home, thus, making it prone to accumulate dirt faster and may leave a lingering odor. For any home, the ideal bathroom is clean, light and airy, and odor-free, and this gives a good impression especially when you’re hosting guests, especially during special occasions like Christmas.

Air freshener works like a charm in keeping your bathroom smell fresh. Ambi-Pur Bathroom Fresh has 2-in-1 benefit: it can lock away the unpleasant odors and can prevent the smell from sticking onto soft surfaces like towels, shower curtains, and rugs. Apart from malodor protection, any guest may instantly feel at ease and at home to use the bathroom with its soothing scents. Available in lavender, fresh soap, zesty lemon, and fresh apple, the bathroom fragrance can last up to 45 days.

— Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo