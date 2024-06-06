'Shoppertainment': Pet care at your fingertips

Dr. Shiba was founded in January 2022 and offers offers dog supplements disguised as delectable treats, featuring German formulations developed in collaboration with veterinary experts.

MANILA, Philippines — Fur parents know fully well how difficult it is to care for sick pets and nurse them back to good health. It is not only financially demanding but also emotionally draining to go through such an experience.

This leads to a lot of pet owners adopting a proactive approach when it comes to the health care of their pets, with emphasis on preventive measures. New digital platforms like TikTok Shop play an important role in making health care products readily available and accessible to pet owners.

One of the popular brands of quality pet care products on TikTok Shop is Dr. Shiba (@bydrshiba.ph).

Under the guidance of Tyger Brands, the brand emerged as a pet care brand two years ago. It was founded by Renner and Michael in January 2022 and started reshaping the landscape of pet wellness. The brand offers dog supplements disguised as delectable treats, featuring German formulations developed in collaboration with veterinary experts.

In its digital marketing campaign, the pet care brand leveraged TikTok Shop, which provided a stage for the brand to showcase its products to a dedicated audience. It was able to show how using scientifically engineered ingredients, which are not only low in calories but also free from harmful toxins, provides a natural solution for a pet's well-being.

Happy Tummy is the brand’s healthy dog treat supplement snacks line. It is among the best-sellers on TikTok Shop.

Embracing the concept of "shoppertainment," the brand engages with customers directly through livestream sessions to showcase products in real-time, including a 12-hour daily livestream strategy. Its sales have witnessed significant growth, with a more than 50% increase in market sales and a surge in paid orders and live page views from almost 50,000 viewers.

The brand also experienced a sales increase of almost 300% in the third quarter of 2023, as compared with the second quarter, with September sales soaring to around 250 times higher than January 2023.

With a commitment to pet health, Dr. Shiba continues to offer products that enhance pets’ physical and mental wellness, thus providing pet owners with valuable solutions to their pet care needs.

