Kenneth Cobonpue designs bed, toys for pets

Clockwise: Louie pet bed with a bone toy; Pup with a Hat and Cat with a Hat table lamps in white; Cobonpue showing his new favorites from KCurated - the Bubble lantern that looks like a “gold fish in a bowl."

MANILA, Philippines — From chairs that caught the attention of Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt and K-pop sensations Blackpink, to furniture that have dressed up the stores of Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood, there is a Kenneth Cobonpue for everyone.

And now, there is also a Kenneth Cobonpue for your furry friend, too!

At the recent launch of Cobonpue’s KCurated home accessories line now available in luxury Filipino department store chain Rustan’s, among those that the esteemed Cebu-based industrial designer showed to the press was a set of pet bed and toys.

Just like any Kenneth Cobonpue creation, the new Louie pet bed and its toys are made in Cebu using local materials.

“I made this for my dog, actually. Then everybody wanted one. And the great thing about it is you can take all the covers off and wash them,” Cobonpue, a proud "pawrent" of a Maltese and a Schnauzer, said of the bed, which comes with a toy bone for dogs, or a toy fish for cats.

Also under the KCurated line is Wiggle, a metal dog welded by hand — “Wiggle's spring legs allows it to bounce up and down, bringing its charming character wherever it goes,” the brand described the dog decoration.

Animal lovers will also delight with Pup with a Hat and Cat with a Hat table lamps – with their respective bone and mouse switches. These functional artworks come in black or white.

When asked for his favorites from the collection, Kenneth pointed at the rechargeable Tweet and Bubble lanterns. Tweet is a red mesh lantern with a sculpture of a yellow swinging bird; while Bubble is a mimic of a fishbowl with an orange fish sculpture seemingly floating inside.

He loved that these lanterns are wireless and can be carried around anywhere. He presented them first in Milan, Italy last April “and they were quite a hit.”

After the Bubble lantern that looks like a “gold fish in a bowl,” Cobonpue is thinking of a mouse version next.

He is also to come up with collectible toys based on Filipino superstitions.

In everything he does, he said he makes it a point to design “based on Filipino culture and traditions.”