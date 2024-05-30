PAWS advises public to check cars for strays

MANILA, Philippines — With the 2024 rainy season officially beginning in the Philippines, non-governmental organization (NGO) Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is reminding the public to be mindful of stray animals seeking refuge in vehicles.

Ahead of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's declaration of the rainy season's arrival, PAWS released a public advisory with a kitten hiding above a car tire during a downpour.

PAWS said stray animals may seek refuge under cars, on tires, and atop engines under the hood during the rainy season.

"Such is the plight of strays — if they're not looking for shade from the heat of the sun, they need to seek shelter from the cold rain. All they want is to just survive," the NGO added.

It ended its advisory by asking the public to quickly check parked cars before driving off and to share the information with family and friends.

PAWS recently hosted a free spaying program for rescued aspins (Asong Pinoy) and puspins (Pusang Pinoy) in partnership with fellow NGO Ermita Malate Fire and Rescue Volunteer in honor of Erika, the dog reportedly stabbed and killed by a Korean national last March.

The NGO is currently pursuing a case against the suspect with the aid of witnesses.

"We are honored to support the compassionate community that cared for Erika and continues to care for the aspins and puspins in their area," said PAWS. "Thank you for keeping her memory alive and taking action to make a positive change for more animals like her!"

