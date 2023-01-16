^

Pet Life

Meet Irog, Mayumi and Mutya: 'Asong Gubat' appears at 2023 Philippine Circuit Dog Show

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 11:34am
Meet Irog, Mayumi and Mutya: 'Asong Gubat' appears at 2023 Philippine Circuit Dog Show
The "Asong Gubat" or Philippine Forest Dog is a native breed known to shed its claws every year and climb trees.
Danilo Factor, Smart Araneta Coliseum via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — As hoped, the Philippine Forest Dog or "Asong Gubat" made an impression in the return of the Philippine Circuit Dog Show held from January 12-15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

On the Facebook page of the coliseum, photos of Mayumi, Irog and Mutya garnered much love from dog lovers and parents. 

"Meet Irog, Mayumi and Mutya. They are some of our very own Philippine Forest Dogs  or 'Asong Gubat' who are here today at #TheBigDome for the 2023 Philippine Circuit Dog Show. They look totally pawsome with those Philippine Flag inspired collars! ???????? So adorable, aren't they? " the caption read. 

In a previous release, event organizer Philippine Canine Club, Inc. (PCCI) said it hopes that the Philippine Forest Dog or "Asong Gubat" will be the first dog breed from the Philippines that will be recognized by the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI), the ruling organization for national kennel clubs in the world. 

In an interview with "24 Oras," PCCI Corporate Secretary Fred Salud described the Asong Gubat as a unique breed that sheds it claws every year. This is not a typical quality of a dog. 

"'Yung kanyang kuko, nagshe-shed every year. 'Di ginagawa ng mga aso 'yon. Tawag diyan witch dog e kasi napaka husay daw niyang mang-akyat," Salud said. 

It is also good in climbing trees, hence, the breed is also called a "witch dog." Indigenous people often bring with them the Asong Gubat for hunting. The dog can also be identified by the yellow color, thus, he said they are also referred to as the "tiger dog." 

"Ginagamit siya ng mga katutubo kasama sa pagha-hunt. Nagha-hunt sila ng mga bayawak. Ang husay niyang mang-akyat sa puno. Ang kulay, na-recognize rin yellow, parang sa tigre kaya 'yung isang pangalan din niya, tiger dog," Salud explained. 

RELATED: 'Asong Gubat,' more canines at return of Philippine Circuit dog show

ASONG GUBAT

CANINES

PHILIPPINE CANINE CLUB INC

PHILIPPINE FOREST DOG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cloned horse raises hopes for equestrian sports in China
3 days ago

Cloned horse raises hopes for equestrian sports in China

3 days ago
A Chinese company presented a cloned horse to the public on Thursday that is the first of its kind born in the country and...
Pet Life
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria adopts stray kitten she found in airport
9 days ago

Jodi Sta. Maria adopts stray kitten she found in airport

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria adopted a stray kitten she saw at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). 
Pet Life
fbtw
Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is the third richest pet in the world
10 days ago

Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is the third richest pet in the world

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Olivia Benson — the famous cat of award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift — is found to be among...
Pet Life
fbtw
Hong Kong to resume hamster imports a year after mass cull
10 days ago

Hong Kong to resume hamster imports a year after mass cull

10 days ago
Hong Kong will resume hamster imports later this month, officials said Thursday, nearly a year after some 2,000 pet rodents...
Pet Life
fbtw
'Asong Gubat,' more canines at return of Philippine Circuit dog show
13 days ago

'Asong Gubat,' more canines at return of Philippine Circuit dog show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
After two years, dog lovers will witness once again one of the biggest dog shows in Asia with the return of the Philippine...
Pet Life
fbtw
Tips for looking after pets during New Year's celebrations
December 31, 2022 - 10:56am

Tips for looking after pets during New Year's celebrations

By Kristofer Purnell | December 31, 2022 - 10:56am
Pet owners have more reason to be cautious as critters need more attention and care during New Year's celebrations.
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with