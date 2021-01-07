Abandoned Taliptip dogs seek 'furever homes'

MANILA, Philippines — When residents of Taliptip, Bulacan were displaced by the contested New Manila International Airport project, scores of animals were also left behind in the process.

“Once again, the animals are in the receiving end of progress. It shouldn't be so,” the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) posted before rescuing the animals.

Among the animals they retrieved were pregnant mommy dogs, who gave birth to batches of puppies now searching for new homes.

AKF is looking for responsible "hoomans" to house these “Taliptip dogs” and reclaim a bright future for them.

Those interested in adopting puppies may scan the following photos for their desired puppy.

FOR ADOPTION! MAKE THIS VIRAL SO WE CAN FIND FUREVER HOMES FOR THEM PLEASE?!? ?????????? Months back we retrieved the... Posted by Animal Kingdom Foundation on Monday, January 4, 2021

Once you’re ready to welcome the addition to your family, fill out the following form to determine whether you are qualified to rehome the said puppy.

Homeowners must have a garage, porch, garden or yard where the dog can roam around. Proper shelter and containment (fence or kennel) must also be provided.

Additionally, a minimum donation of P500 will be required.

All the dogs are neutered and must have an ID tag at all times, but a compatible dog may not be immediately available.

“All applicants will be thoroughly screened and must meet certain qualifications before rehoming a dog. Filling out an application does not guarantee that we will place a dog with you as not all homes are suitable for placement. The center has the right to refuse any application. We strive to make wise and permanent placements for each and every dog,” AKF posted.