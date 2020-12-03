Barking News: Major Biden issues release from 'Oval Pawffice'

MANILA, Philippines — First dog-elect Major Biden has gotten to business clearing his own name in the recent foot injury of his owner, United States president-elect Joe Biden.

In a trending “paws release” apparently sent to news media, the presidential pet-to-be said people are barking up the wrong tree by implicating him in the fracture of Joe’s right foot after slipping while playing with him.

“Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark Bark,” read the release attributed to the Biden-Harris Transition.

The translation from Canine reads: "I wish my adopted father a speedy recovery but I strongly maintain that I have done nothing wrong. I look forward to the Secret Service's investigation, which I expect will confirm that I am a very good boy.”

The release dated November 29 was posted by the Instagram page first_dogs_usa which said it obtained it from the Twitter account @TheOvalPawffice.

The supposed press material, however, cannot be found on the official Biden-Harris Transition website or Twitter account.

Nonetheless, it’s been circulated by thousands on social media.

Here’s what people have to say about the Major update.

I have worked in PR for many years: Have written many media releases. Have issued many media releases.



This is one of the best media releases ever. pic.twitter.com/DNNWHp9jR2 — Stephen Murdoch (@canadianprguy) November 30, 2020