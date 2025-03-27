Disney treats Make-A-Wish Philippines kids to ‘Snow White’ makeover, screening

Close to 40 wish children were transformed into mini Snow Whites for the day, and more than 80 wish children and their families took part in themed activities, a private screening of the film, and a tour of the new “Snow White”-themed installation in the mall’s main atrium.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” Disney collaborated with charity organization Make-A-Wish Philippines to host a Snow White-themed makeover and screening experience last Sunday in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

“Disney is proud to be the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish and we remain committed to granting life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. Through these collaborations, we will continue to create meaningful experiences that bring moments of joy and positive impact to children and communities across the market," said Allie Benedicto, Head of Integrated Marketing, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

“All these years, the wish events and campaigns organized by Disney for Make-A-Wish have been very impactful and magical. This invitation for a movie screening of Snow White for our wish children makes us, in Make-A-Wish Philippines, feel special. This collaboration holds significance for us as it aligns perfectly with our mission to bring joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses. Snow White is a timeless classic that embodies themes of courage and kindness, which resonate deeply with the values we strive to instill in the children we support,” said Aleah Ortiz, Executive Director, Make-A-Wish Philippines.

“We are truly thankful to Disney for creating a magical experience which entertained, inspired and uplifted the spirits of these brave young children. The enchanting world of Snow White offered a much-needed escape and a source of comfort, reminding them that even in the face of adversity, there is always hope and the possibility of a happy ending.”

Disney also granted the wish of two-year-old Ali, a Filipino wish child who dreamed of becoming Snow White, by giving her a special Snow White outfit and doll.

“We're very grateful that we experienced this wonderful event. No words can express how thankful we are. Looking at how pretty our Ali was gave me so much joy as a mother. Thank you Disney and Make-A-Wish for granting Ali's wish to be Snow White, and for the opportunity for our family to watch the movie in a cinema – a first for Ali and for her older sister!” said Loraine Ruz, parent of the two-year-old Ali, a wish child who dreams of becoming Snow White.

“It's truly special to create these moments of happiness for the children and families of Make-A-Wish Philippines. We are especially delighted to make two-year-old Ali’s dream come true by transforming her into Snow White for a day!” said Benedicto.

“As Disney’s very first princess, Snow White has touched the hearts of generations with her timeless values of kindness, bravery, and optimism.”

Families also had the chance to explore the "Snow White" installation at the Main Mall Atrium of SM Mall of Asia through a guided tour.

“This special screening not only creates unforgettable moments for children and families, but also encourages young audiences to embrace the positive values (Snow White) represents,” Benedicto affirmed.