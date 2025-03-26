Cebuana Lhuillier covers most fire-prone communities with 9M ProtectMax insurance

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its commitment to financial inclusion and disaster preparedness, microfinance center Cebuana Lhuillier is taking proactive steps to protect Filipinos from fire-related disasters.

This Fire Prevention Month, the company, through its insurance arm, Cebuana Lhuillier Insurance Brokerage (CLIB), has allocated P9 million worth of Protectmax insurance coverage to residents in the most fire-prone communities in Manila, Cebu and Davao.

The initiative aims to provide financial security to families most vulnerable to fire incidents, ensuring they have a safety net to help them recover and rebuild. By offering ProtectMax fire insurance at no cost, Cebuana Lhuillier seeks to provide immediate relief and long-term support to those in need.

This program is a vital part of the company's ongoing advocacy of making insurance accessible and affordable for all Filipinos, especially those who face higher risks due to their location and living conditions.

ProtectMax: Comprehensive coverage for Filipinos

The insurance coverage comes in the form of ProtectMax, Cebuana Lhuillier’s flagship microinsurance plan designed to offer affordable yet comprehensive protection for Filipinos. The plan includes critical benefits such as:

Financial assistance for beneficiaries: In the unfortunate event of the policyholder's passing, the family will receive financial support to help cover funeral and burial expenses.



In the unfortunate event of the policyholder’s passing, the family will receive financial support to help cover funeral and burial expenses. Emergency cash assistance: This feature provides families with immediate financial relief to manage urgent needs during crises, particularly after a fire or natural disaster.

By distributing ProtectMax policies free of charge to residents in high-risk communities, Cebuana Lhuillier is ensuring that these families have access to financial protection, offering them peace of mind and security amid the unpredictability of life.

The initiative also underscores the company’s dedication to empowering Filipinos to rise above their circumstances through reliable financial solutions.

"At Cebuana Lhuillier, we believe that financial security should not be a privilege but a right. By providing ProtectMax fire insurance to high-risk communities, we are giving them a safety net that can help them rebuild their lives in times of crisis," said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

Partnership for fire awareness and preparedness

This initiative is being carried out in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), which plays a crucial role in raising fire awareness in these communities.

BFP representatives are conducting educational sessions on fire prevention, emergency response protocols, and safety measures to equip residents with the knowledge needed to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in case of fire incidents.

Through this collaboration, Cebuana Lhuillier and the BFP are not only providing financial security but also empowering communities with life-saving information that could significantly reduce the risks associated with fire-related disasters. These joint efforts reinforce the idea that preparedness and awareness are just as vital as recovery assistance.

Strengthening the mission of financial inclusion

The initiative also aligns seamlessly with Cebuana Lhuillier’s mission to make financial protection accessible to all Filipinos, particularly those in underserved or at-risk communities. With the ongoing threats posed by fire and other calamities, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that vulnerable groups, regardless of their socioeconomic status, have access to insurance solutions that can aid in their recovery and safeguard their future.

"We have always been at the forefront of financial inclusion, and our efforts in fire-prone communities further solidify our commitment. We want to ensure that every Filipino, regardless of their economic status, has access to protection that will help them rise above life’s uncertainties," Lhuillier added.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.