Bretman Rock offers hope for those attempting 'grapes under the table' trend

Bretman Rock and Kathryn Bernardo doing the 'grapes under the table' trend

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock offered hope for everyone who attempted the "eating grapes under the table" trend to welcome the new year.

There is no specific origin regarding the tradition, save for knowledge that the consumption of 12 grapes under the table during the first minute of the year corresponds to the 12 months in a year.

The tradition sparked new life on TikTok and other social media platforms when users performed the trend beneath a table, hoping not just for good fortune but luck in love.

Rock performed the trend, and in a video showed how it resulted in getting his boyfriend Justice Fester.

"Me eating grapes under the table for love in 2023... Now I'm eating grapes with him," Rock wrote in the video's text, with Fester joining him in the latter clip.

In the video's caption, Rock said, "Just like magic. Like I said it's Green Undies year."

Many Filipinos have since attempted eating 12 grapes under a table to welcome 2025, including actress Kathryn Bernardo.

In a now viral video captures by the actress' mother Min, Bernardo was seen chowing down on grapes underneath a table wearing a spotted top. The actress also jumped up and down, another popular New Year tradition.

