Drag queen Eva Le Queen goes viral with 'kaliwa, kanan' tattoos

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina drag queen Eva Le Queen kicked off 2025 in humorous fashion after going viral for her tattoos to help distinguish left from right.

Last December 31 on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Eva posted photos of her hands that were marked "kaliwa" and "kana" on each one.

"One of the best gifts I gave myself is being able to tell which is which," wrote Eva, marking them as her 12th and 13th tattoos.

Eva's post quickly circulated, humoring many Filipinos, some of whom admitted their struggle with identifying right and left.

The drag queen even jokingly said that people should credit her if anyone else got the same kind of tattoos.

One of the best gifts I gave myself is being able to tell which is which. Tats #12 and 13 pic.twitter.com/qZ0IL2hXZn — Ms. Eva (@eva_lequeen) December 31, 2024

She shared one user's reply to her post, who indeed got "kanan" and "kaliwa" tattoos and, called for it to be the new trend for 2025.

Fellow drag queen Matilduh joked that Eva's 14th and 15th tattoos should be on the latter's feet although both should be marked "left."

"Kapag pala nag-video ako ng kalat, alam na alam nila na 'kanan' ang gamit ko," Eva quipped further.

Eva competed in the inaugural season of "Drag Race Philippines," making it all the way to finals. She later competed in the first-ever "RuPaul's Drag Race: Global All Stars," where she finished in the 10th spot.

RELATED: Elon Musk flummoxes internet with 'Kekius Maximus' persona