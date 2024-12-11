Never too late: 63-year-old to graduate from UST college degree

Roberto Solis, a 63-year-old UST Journalism student, presents his research "Fashion journalism: An analysis of stories on the SONA outfits from Aquino III to Marcos Jr. administrations" for his final thesis defense on Saturday, Dec. 7.

MANILA, Philippines — Roberto Solis, a 63-year-old retired fur expert and fashion adviser, defended his Journalism thesis and draws closer to graduating from the University of Santo Tomas.

Solis' thesis was about Fashion Journalism, where he analyzed stories on outfits worn during the State of the Nation Addreses dating back to the late Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

He previously enrolled in the college in 1979 but stepped away from studies because of work and other responsibilities, opting to return to school for "unfinished business" after retiring.

The fashion adviser told student publication The Flame that after graduating, he intends on traveling again and possibly put up a small business in the countryside.

Asked if he would pursue Journalism going forward, Solis admitted he'd have to relearn Journalism 101 as he isn't competitive enough to pursue such a career.

In school, Solis would be called "Tito Bobby" by his younger classmates whom he considers his "apos."

His fashion career led him to working for Louis Vuitton in California and Fendi in Hawaii, as well as coordinating trips to fashion shows in France and Italy.

