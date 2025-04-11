Ateneo Alumni Association Pampanga sets bigger, more exciting ‘Clark One Big Run 2025’ on May 18

CLARK, Philippines — The sophomore edition of fun-run-for-a-cause Clark One Big Run is all set for a bigger, more exciting and more meaningful event on May 18 at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

Following the success of Clark One Big Run's maiden edition in April 2024 with around 1,500 registered participants, Ateneo Graduate School of Business Clark Students And Alumni Association Inc. (AGSBCSAAAI) is raising up the bar.

Runners, from beginners to professionals, can choose from 21km, 10km, 5km or 3km categories. New this year is the 42-km marathon with the goal of catering to a broader range of fitness levels.

The race route map by the end of April but assures all participants that they will run across scenic views and strategic, expansive roads within the Clark Freeport Zone. Runners will enjoy going across lush open landscapes, wide roads, and gentle rolling terrains—all bringing a worthwhile experience for beginners and physical challenges for seasoned racers.

Clark One Big Run is also enhancing the experience from start to finish line with more interactive booths, live music and a number of recovery zones.

The upgraded race kits now include premium shirts, reusable bags, personalized bibs (in improved design and with RFID) and drawstring bag (for 10km, 21km and 42km categories). Medals with new designs await finishers.

Safety and wellness monitors

Safety and necessary assistance for all participants are assured throughout the course with the deployment of medical stations and ambulances in strategic areas, hydration booths placed every 2km across the entire course, and a dedicated incident response team to instantly address minor and major emergencies.

In coordination with the CDC (Clark Development Corporation) and the local Philippine National Police (PNP), volunteer marshals, security personnel and traffic coordinators will also be on duty.

Moreover, runners and all participants can easily access a help desk and race-day hotline to ensure full assistance from start to finish of the event.

More meaningful cause

"While last year set the foundation with strong community participation and a festive atmosphere, this year, we're scaling up the experience, inclusivity, and purpose," AGSBCSAAAI states. "We are catering to more fitness levels and integrating more meaningful cause-driven elements tied to our CSR (corporate social responsibility) efforts."

"What makes this run truly unique is its strong tie-in with the Ateneo values and its transformational impact on local communities through fundraising and outreach initiatives," the organizer adds.

Just like in the previous year, proceeds from Clark One Big Run 2025 will directly fund community programs, including medical missions and charity donations.

Online registration is now up through My Run Time site (https://smoke10events.myruntime.com/register/one-big-run-2025-clark-marathon). Participants may also register instore at Decathlon SM Clark every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday prior to May 18 (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.). — NUEL MANALIGOD

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.