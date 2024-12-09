16 outstanding restrooms recognized; Muntinlupa City Hall takes grand prize

At the awarding ceremony, from left: Engr. Zmel Grabillo, Maynilad SAVP and Head, Wastewater Management Division; Engr. Patrick Dizon, MWSS-CO Acting Deputy Administrator for Engineering and Technical Operations; Atty. Patrick Lester Ty, MWSS-RO Chief Regulator; Ar. Loyd R. Enriquez, Muntinlupa City Government Acting City Architect; Engr. Dynadelle N. Aranda, Muntinlupa City Government City Engineer/Acting Building Official; Ms. Lorna B. Misa, Muntinlupa City Government Acting Head, Environmental Protection & Natural Resource Office/Lake Management Office/Environmental Sanitation Center; Ms. Catherine Buena, LLDA Assistant General Manager; Ms. Marie Antonette De Ocampo, Maynilad SAVP and Head of Corporate Affairs & Communication; and Mr. Randolph T. Estrellado, Maynilad Chief Operating Officer

MANILA, Philippines — Now it can be told: Beauty queens and gorgeous hunks are no longer the only ones who compete for recognition and bag titles and awards.

Public restrooms now also take center stage and compete for the honor of being recognized as the best of the best.

Yes, public restrooms. For the longest time, the Philippines has been notorious for its lack of decent public restrooms, but now the scenario is gradually changing.

Answering to the challenge of elevating the state of public restrooms in the country, the Muntinlupa City Government took the spotlight in the recently concluded 2024 Oro Inidoro Awards, where the local government unit (LGU) bagged two awards, including the Grand Winner Award, for its excellent public restrooms.

The awards body recognized the best restrooms in various parts of the country through three major categories, which are Offices and Schools, Commercial and Retail, and Parks and Terminals. Aside from being recognized as the Grand Winner, the Muntinlupa LGU also finished on top of the Offices and Schools category, edging other finalists such as University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC).

“Gusto nating magkaroon ng pleasant experience ‘yung mga gumagamit ng ating comfort rooms. Importante ang CR sa lahat ng facilities,” said Engr. Dynadelle Aranda, Muntinlupa City Government City Engineer/Acting Building Official, who also took pride in the LGU’s wastewater management.

The award-winning restroom of Muntinlupa City Hall displays aesthetics and cleanliness, backed by sound waste water management

He added: “Sa pamamagitan ng ating sariling STP (Sewage Treatment Plant), we make sure na bago natin i-discharge ang wastewater, malinis po ito. Importante siya hindi lang para sa sanitation kundi sa health ng buong komunidad.”For the Commercial and Retain category, Calle Café, a restaurant in España, Manila, took the plum, beating the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila and Cleanfuel’s C5 Amvel branch.

Meanwhile, Palacio De Memoria, a cultural landmark in Parañaque, won the Parks and Terminals major award over worthy finalists Vista Terminal Exchange and Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) took home the special award called Banyo ng Bayan, or the People’s Choice award, which is judged through social media likes. Ayala Malls Cloverleaf received another special award called Banyo Para Sa Lahat, which measured features that make restrooms inclusive and accessible to marginalized groups such as differently-abled persons, various gender expressions, and parents who need childcare equipment like diaper changing stations.

The winners received the recognition they so deserved in a formal ceremony held at the Rizal Park Hotel, Manila, last November 19, which the United Nations proclaimed as World Toilet Day. The grand winner took home a cash prize worth P30,000, while category winners and special awards winners each netted a P10,000 prize.

Backed by Maynilad Water Services, Inc., Oro Inodoro Awards is an annual awarding program that has been recognizing the best public restrooms in the country since 2016. The backbone of Oro Inodoro Awards lies in how a public restroom provides ginhawa to Filipinos. Beyond aesthetics and cleanliness, it takes into account accessibility, comfort, responsible wastewater management, and eco-friendly practices in running and maintaining the public restrooms.

Banyo Para sa Lahat winner, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, ticks all the boxes in an inclusive and dignified public restroom

Marie Antonette De Ocampo, Maynilad’s SAVP and Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication, underscored the importance of the often-overlooked public restrooms. “The Oro Inodoro Awards remind us that public restrooms are reflections of our collective values and our commitment to providing safe and dignified spaces for all. By recognizing these exceptional establishments, we set a benchmark for others to aspire to and reinforce the idea that hygiene and sanitation are cornerstones of a healthier, more sustainable Metro Manila,” she said.

Randolph Estrellado, Chief Operating Officer of Maynilad, emphasized in his keynote speech that a clean public restroom does not just provide conveniences, but promote public health and dignity.

“Let us not forget that sanitation is a shared responsibility. May we all be reminded that maintaining clean and safe facilities is a communal effort—one that requires collaboration among government agencies, private organizations, and every individual who uses these spaces,” Estrellado said.

“Maynilad reaffirms its commitment to pushing for greater access to proper sanitation and wastewater management. We look forward to working hand in hand with you all, to build communities that value hygiene and sustainability, ensuring that these ideals are carried into the future,” he added.

Engr. Zmel Grabillo, SAVP and Head of Wastewater Management Division at Maynilad, is proud to see a set of finalists who committed to do their part. “We have seen institutions with their own sewage treatment plants. Talagang ginugulan para sa ikabubuti ng kanilang mga palikuran. This really demonstrates responsible wastewater management, which eventually safeguards and protects the environment and the community,” he said.

The Oro Inodoro Awards, formerly called Golden Kubeta Awards, took in nominations from netizens through the Kubeta PH Facebook page. Finalists went through an evaluation and audit process conducted by a panel of experts.