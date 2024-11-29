Angelica Panganiban admits becoming an ‘icon’ thanks to Becky peeling potatoes

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban acknowledged that her role as Becky, friend of the titular role in the 1995 family drama “Sarah…Ang Munting Prinsesa” with Camille Prats on the lead, has become among, if not the most memorable, roles she has ever played.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of her friend Liz Uy’s BYLZ fashion brand in Lazada, Angelica affirmed that Becky has become an “icon.”

“Naging icon na,” she said.

Last 2022, Angelica became the first guest for Camille’s “Cam Cook with Me” YouTube vlog, and, just like as seen in the “Sarah…Ang Munting Prinsesa” movie and its memes, they peeled potatoes and cooked these for the vlog.

“Grabe, ang trending nito! Nagsama ‘yung dalawa tapos nagbalat lang ulit ng patatas!” Angelica quipped at the beginning of the vlog.

To everyone who are looking forward to spending their holidays with friends, family and other loved ones, Angelica has this as Christmas message: “Let’s spend the holidays with our loved ones, with the ones that make you happy – sa pamilya n’yo, friends, or whoever, wherever, basta kung saan masaya ang puso ninyo!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos; Image from "Little Princess Sarah" animated series by Nippon Animation, Taihei Ishikawa (Fuji TV); meme posted by @seulgisbun via X

