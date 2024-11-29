Angelica Panganiban dealing with both ‘bone death,’ alleged film industry death

MANILA, Philippines — Although actress Angelica Panganiban is already recovering from a second hip surgery for Avascular Necrosis, her battle with the so-called “bone death” is not yet over.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of her friend Liz Uy’s BYLZ fashion brand in Lazada, Angelica shared some pieces of advice for those who are also dealing with Avascular Necrosis or other similar hardships.

“Mag-ipon talaga, mag-ipon! Kasi hindi natin alam, showbiz is not forever naman, ‘di ba? Hindi moa lam kung ano ‘yung mga pwedeng mangyari sa’yo. Hindi mo alam kung bukas gusto ka pa rin ng mga tao, ‘di ba?” she attested.

She admitted that besides bone death, she is also coping with the rest of the Entertainment industry in trying to win back audiences for the movies. According to her, since the COVID-19 pandemic has normalized streaming, it has been challenging for the movie industry in general to make people to return to appreciating films in the big screen.

“And of course, you really have to work hard. You really have to be passionate kung gusto mo talaga mag-artista, mag-workshop ka, like hone your craft. Siguro nga kahit kami na matagal na sa industriya eh nagwoworkshop pa rin ‘til now. You want to evolve, gusto mong sabayan ‘yung changes sa industry… Mahirap nang ayain ang mga tao na manood ng sine dahil nagkaro’n na sila ng comfort na manood sa mga bahay nila, so pa’no mo mai-encourage ‘yung mga tao to go out and see your films? So kailangan talaga, kapag gumawa ka ng project, ‘yung talagang mapapalabas mo sila ng bahay, mapapanood mo sila ng sine, na hindi na rin mura ngayon, ‘di ba?”

Whatever challenge one might be facing, Angelica urges one to never stop evolving and also to save for the rainy days.

“So yeah, you have to improve yourself parati and mag-ipon!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

