^

Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban dealing with both ‘bone death,’ alleged film industry death

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Although actress Angelica Panganiban is already recovering from a second hip surgery for Avascular Necrosis, her battle with the so-called “bone death” is not yet over.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of her friend Liz Uy’s BYLZ fashion brand in Lazada, Angelica shared some pieces of advice for those who are also dealing with Avascular Necrosis or other similar hardships.

“Mag-ipon talaga, mag-ipon! Kasi hindi natin alam, showbiz is not forever naman, ‘di ba? Hindi moa lam kung ano ‘yung mga pwedeng mangyari sa’yo. Hindi mo alam kung bukas gusto ka pa rin ng mga tao, ‘di ba?” she attested.

She admitted that besides bone death, she is also coping with the rest of the Entertainment industry in trying to win back audiences for the movies. According to her, since the COVID-19 pandemic has normalized streaming, it has been challenging for the movie industry in general to make people to return to appreciating films in the big screen.

“And of course, you really have to work hard. You really have to be passionate kung gusto mo talaga mag-artista, mag-workshop ka, like hone your craft. Siguro nga kahit kami na matagal na sa industriya eh nagwoworkshop pa rin ‘til now. You want to evolve, gusto mong sabayan ‘yung changes sa industry… Mahirap nang ayain ang mga tao na manood ng sine dahil nagkaro’n na sila ng comfort na manood sa mga bahay nila, so pa’no mo mai-encourage ‘yung mga tao to go out and see your films? So kailangan talaga, kapag gumawa ka ng project, ‘yung talagang mapapalabas mo sila ng bahay, mapapanood mo sila ng sine, na hindi na rin mura ngayon, ‘di ba?” 

Whatever challenge one might be facing, Angelica urges one to never stop evolving and also to save for the rainy days.

“So yeah, you have to improve yourself parati and mag-ipon!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Angelica Panganiban shares updates on her ‘bone death’ 

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig

Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda expressed his gratitude to his uncle and former senator Kiko Pangilinan for offering...
Entertainment
fbtw

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles ‘reunite’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
If a picture paints a thousand words, then the fam pic of my good friends, John Estrada and Pri (Priscilla) Meirelles speaks volumes.
Entertainment
fbtw
Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: &lsquo;Never siya nanloko&rsquo;

Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: ‘Never siya nanloko’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda came to the defense of his wife, former actress Neri Naig, who has figured in news...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop fans take aim at CD, merch waste

K-pop fans take aim at CD, merch waste

12 hours ago
K-pop fan Kim Na-Yeon used to buy stacks of the same album when there was a new release, hoping to find one of the rare selfies...
Entertainment
fbtw

EXO's Chen wraps up ‘Beyond the Door’ tour with grateful Pinoy fans

By Anna Barlam | 12 hours ago
Stars aligned for EXO’s Chen and Filipino EXO-Ls as the K-pop idol got to spread joy through his “Beyond the Door” Asia fan concert on Nov. 23 at the New Frontier Theater.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emily Watson and Olivia Williams talk about real-life sisterhood in &lsquo;Dune: Prophecy&rsquo;

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams talk about real-life sisterhood in ‘Dune: Prophecy’

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
British stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams have joined forces in Max’s “Dune: Prophecy,” the prequel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Newcomer John Arcenas portrays April Boy in &lsquo;Idol&rsquo; biopic

Newcomer John Arcenas portrays April Boy in ‘Idol’ biopic

By Leah Salterio | 12 hours ago
The title role in “Idol,” the true-to-life film of singing star April Boy Regino, did not land on a silver platter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts

Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts

By Agence France-Presse | 20 hours ago
Canadian rapper Drake has taken his feud with rival Kendrick Lamar to the US court system, accusing record label Universal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Montes describes Sharon Cuneta as 'generous' actress

Julia Montes describes Sharon Cuneta as 'generous' actress

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Julia Montes described "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta as a generous actress. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with