^

Entertainment

Can Angelica Panganiban still act despite having ‘bone death’?

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban shared her journey in dealing with Avascular Necrosis or so-called “bone death.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of her friend Liz Uy’s BYLZ fashion brand in Lazada, Angelica said hat following the success of her second hip surgery last July, she can already go back to acting.

“Yes, pwede naman. Wala namang restrictions d’un,” she said.

But she chose to be inactive in showbiz nowadays since she felt like she still cannot give it her all.

“Pero gusto ko lang talaga bago ako tumanggap ulit ng project, I’m 100% na para din hindi ako maging aberya pagdating sa trabaho and ayoko naman na after how many years na hindi ako nagtra-trabaho, pagbalik ko, sakit ako sa ulo, so I really want to be 100% ‘pag bumalik na’ko.”

She estimated that by next year, she could see if she could already return to shooting for films and TV series.

“Maybe next year, kapag naramdaman ko talaga na okay-okay na’ko. S’yempre, nand’yan lang din naman sila eh.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Angelica Panganiban shares updates on her ‘bone death’ 

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig

Chito Miranda thanks uncle Kiko Pangilinan for offering to help Neri Naig

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda expressed his gratitude to his uncle and former senator Kiko Pangilinan for offering...
Entertainment
fbtw

John Estrada and Priscilla Meirelles ‘reunite’

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
If a picture paints a thousand words, then the fam pic of my good friends, John Estrada and Pri (Priscilla) Meirelles speaks volumes.
Entertainment
fbtw
Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: &lsquo;Never siya nanloko&rsquo;

Chito Miranda defends wife Neri Naig: ‘Never siya nanloko’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda came to the defense of his wife, former actress Neri Naig, who has figured in news...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop fans take aim at CD, merch waste

K-pop fans take aim at CD, merch waste

12 hours ago
K-pop fan Kim Na-Yeon used to buy stacks of the same album when there was a new release, hoping to find one of the rare selfies...
Entertainment
fbtw

EXO's Chen wraps up ‘Beyond the Door’ tour with grateful Pinoy fans

By Anna Barlam | 12 hours ago
Stars aligned for EXO’s Chen and Filipino EXO-Ls as the K-pop idol got to spread joy through his “Beyond the Door” Asia fan concert on Nov. 23 at the New Frontier Theater.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Emily Watson and Olivia Williams talk about real-life sisterhood in &lsquo;Dune: Prophecy&rsquo;

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams talk about real-life sisterhood in ‘Dune: Prophecy’

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
British stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams have joined forces in Max’s “Dune: Prophecy,” the prequel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Newcomer John Arcenas portrays April Boy in &lsquo;Idol&rsquo; biopic

Newcomer John Arcenas portrays April Boy in ‘Idol’ biopic

By Leah Salterio | 12 hours ago
The title role in “Idol,” the true-to-life film of singing star April Boy Regino, did not land on a silver platter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts

Drake takes Kendrick Lamar rap feud to US courts

By Agence France-Presse | 20 hours ago
Canadian rapper Drake has taken his feud with rival Kendrick Lamar to the US court system, accusing record label Universal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Montes describes Sharon Cuneta as 'generous' actress

Julia Montes describes Sharon Cuneta as 'generous' actress

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Julia Montes described "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta as a generous actress. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with