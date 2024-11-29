Can Angelica Panganiban still act despite having ‘bone death’?

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban shared her journey in dealing with Avascular Necrosis or so-called “bone death.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of her friend Liz Uy’s BYLZ fashion brand in Lazada, Angelica said hat following the success of her second hip surgery last July, she can already go back to acting.

“Yes, pwede naman. Wala namang restrictions d’un,” she said.

But she chose to be inactive in showbiz nowadays since she felt like she still cannot give it her all.

“Pero gusto ko lang talaga bago ako tumanggap ulit ng project, I’m 100% na para din hindi ako maging aberya pagdating sa trabaho and ayoko naman na after how many years na hindi ako nagtra-trabaho, pagbalik ko, sakit ako sa ulo, so I really want to be 100% ‘pag bumalik na’ko.”

She estimated that by next year, she could see if she could already return to shooting for films and TV series.

“Maybe next year, kapag naramdaman ko talaga na okay-okay na’ko. S’yempre, nand’yan lang din naman sila eh.” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

