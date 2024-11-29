Angelica Panganiban shares updates on her ‘bone death’

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban shared her journey in dealing with Avascular Necrosis or so-called “bone death.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of her friend Liz Uy’s BYLZ fashion brand in Lazada, Angelica shared that her second hip surgery for Avascular Necrosis has been successful so far.

“All good naman! As you can see, nakakapunta na ako sa mga events,” Angelica said.

“Unlike before na hirap ako talaga, nasa house lang. (I’m) getting better and stronger,” she affirmed.

Although her second surgery was already as far back as last July, the star said she is still recovering from it.

“Actually, I’m still recovering right now. But as advised by the doctor, I can go around na, kasi walking is advised talaga para faster ‘yung recovery to strengthen my legs.”

She did not know yet if she had to undergo another surgery.

“We’ll never know talaga kasi the right side of my hip is hindi pa talaga s’ya okay, so hindi natin alam kung ano talaga ang future ng right side,” she said.

Despite the uncertainties, she is happy since at least nowdays, she can already play and even carry her baby.

“’Yun ang isa sa I’m very thankful dahil kahit papa’no… nagpapakarga na s’ya sa’kin, naalala na n’ya na ay, pwede kay mama na magpa-karga.”

Because of her condition, Angelica still cannot run as she used to do before anytime she wants to de-stress.

“But of course, hindi pa rin ako nakakatakbo,” she said.

She, however, takes it a day at a time and does not lose hope that she would fully recover.

“‘Yon, slowly, we’ll get there!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

