Explore a world of wonder in Elfdale, Santa’s magical land!

Mall-goers can feast their eyes on spectacular lush green landscapes, mesmerizing cascading digital waterfalls, and radiant Christmas trees that truly capture the spirit of the joyful season.

Experience the magic of Christmas at The Block Atrium, SM North EDSA from October 16 to January 5

MANILA, Philippines — A festive holiday experience awaits Filipinos in Quezon City as SM North EDSA transforms into a whimsical wonderland called Elfdale, the place where the first Christmas tree grew and reindeer took flight, and the home of the great pine elves—Santa’s merry little helpers.

Mall-goers can feast their eyes on spectacular lush green landscapes, mesmerizing cascading digital waterfalls, and radiant Christmas trees that truly capture the spirit of the joyful season.

At the heart of Elfdale is a dazzling 60-foot giant Christmas tree adorned with glimmering ornaments, perfect for that Instagram-worthy shot with family and friends.

SM North EDSA’s Elfdale will also give mall-goers a chance to meet enchanting figures of Christmas such as a wizard Santa who spreads holiday cheer, a majestic elder deer, pine elves, and other mystical creatures.

To further immerse in the magic of Elfdale, SM North EDSA will also have the following festivities:

Christmas Bazaar (October 16 – January 5) – Shop the most thoughtful gifts for your loved ones this season of giving with a wide variety of options from every store.

Mystical Cavern Adventure (October 16 - January 5) – Journey though enchanted caves on an interactive adventure that blends holiday spirit with ancient wonder.

Santa Meet & Greet (every Sunday from December 8 – 25) – Snap that picture perfect photo with Santa Claus as he comes to town.

Grand Fireworks Display (every Saturday from November 30 – December 21) – Witness an enthralling display of fireworks that will light up the sky to welcome the happiest season of the year.

Spend your Christmas at SM North EDSA. Share your stories using #ElfdaleAtSMNorth and follow the official social media accounts of SM North EDSA for more thrilling updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.