Pope Leo XIV teased about becoming pope as a child

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The brothers of recently elected Pope Leo XIV shared that the young Robert Francis Prevost knew his calling at an early age.

John Prevost told ABC News that his brother, now the 267th pope who chose Leo XIV as his papal name, had a normal childhood in Chicago.

While he was just like any normal kid, John said Pope Leo XIV played priest when they were young with the ironing board as his altar.

His other brother, Louis, confirmed John’s story about playing priest. That while the rest of the brothers played cops and robbers, Leo would play priest and distribute wafers as Holy Communion.

“We kind of known he was special, and we used to tease him about being pope when he was six years old and stuff,” Louis told NBC News.

John shared an interesting anecdote about his younger brother, who is the first Augustinian pope and first supreme pontiff from the United States.

“The interesting thing, I don’t know how many people find it interesting, but when he was in first grade, a woman across the street that we used to play with as kids, said that he will be the first American pope,” John recalled.

Describing Pope Leo XIV as a “regular, run-of-the-mill person,” John has faith that his younger brother will follow in the late Pope Francis’ footsteps.

“I think because he was trained in missionary work in South America for so many years. He will be looking out for the disenfranchised. He will be looking out for the poor. He will be looking out for those who don’t have the voice. I think he will be following Pope Francis,” John said.

