Looking for real-time entertainment? Here are must-follow creators on TikTok Live

MANILA, Philippines — Craving real-time entertainment? Just grab your phone and dive into stellar performances on TikTok Live, the perfect platform for Filipino creators to showcase their talents and connect with viewers in real time.

Not only do you get to witness their incredible skills, you also see the raw, authentic versions of these performers. Here’s a look at some of the top live creators, who captivate audiences with their unique content and inspiring journeys.

The Idol who found a new stage

Ryssi (@imryssi)

Followers: 1.9 million

Social media personality and Philippine Idol Season 2 runner-up Rosalie Avila, better known as Ryssi, has leveraged TikTok Live to showcase her musical talents. With her passion for singing and a dream to provide a better life for her son, Ryssi's journey on TikTok has been nothing short of transformative.

“TikTok Live opened doors I never thought possible. It showcased my talent and gave me recognition, not only winning the hearts of the judges, but also the support of an incredible fan base,” says Ryssi. Through TikTok Live, she was able to reach a wider audience and connect with fans in real time.

Winning first place in the Live FEST Community Highlight Awards was a pivotal moment for Ryssi. It opened doors to international opportunities, proving that TikTok Live can be a launchpad for bigger dreams.

‘80s Pop Icon turned TikTok Live diva

Kristina Paner (@tinapaner71)

Followers: 305,100

Veteran singer and actress Kristina Paner, widely known as Tina Paner, proves talent is timeless. The icon of the ‘80s and early ‘90s is still entertaining fans from different generations, as she brought her passion for performing to TikTok Live.

Having gained fame at the age of nine with her song Sana and making her acting debut on Sinasamba Kita at the age of 10, Tina became popular on TV shows and films like Musmos Pa si Boss and That's Entertainment, while also advancing her music career with hits like Tamis ng Unang Halik.

With a career spanning four decades, Tina now inspires her fans by sharing her music and stories in real time on TikTok Live. Her heartfelt interactions have fostered a dedicated community, making her sessions a comforting space for many. “There are many moments created by fans that are deeply etched in my heart, and that's why I want to stay here [on TikTok] and enjoy the time spent with all my fans,” Tina shares.

The authentic artist who strums his way into hearts

Sean Felix (@seanfelixofficial)

Followers: 174,000

Sean Felix, the lead singer of a band and a contestant on Sing Galing, infuses his TikTok Live sessions with authenticity and heartfelt emotion. With his guitar in hand, Sean connects with his audience through music that resonates on a deep level.

His journey began in September 2021, when he started posting singing videos just for fun. The positive response from viewers encouraged him to try going live on TikTok, and he was soon captivated by the sense of community and connection he found.

“TikTok Live all comes down to authenticity. I’ve always believed in staying true to myself and my sound. Playing the guitar while singing allows me to convey emotion in a way that feels genuine to me,” he shares.

The shy girl who blossomed on TikTok

Jinjinpau (@jinjinpau)

Followers: 74,600

Not all performers start out confident, and Jeanne Pauline, known as Jinjinpau on TikTok, was no exception. Initially shy, it took a lot of courage and a few pep talks for her to finally share her talent with the world. With her family’s encouragement, Jinjinpau started her TikTok Live journey.

“Livestreaming on TikTok has helped me come out of my shell. I used to be quite shy, but knowing I can touch the hearts of people during my livestreams has been incredibly empowering,” she shares.

As a freelance artist, Jinjinpau shares her music and the things that bring her joy through TikTok live streaming. She goes live on weekdays through Saturday, welcoming song requests from her audience.

Rising to the top in the Gimme the Mic competition and being nominated for Live Streamer of the Year were defining moments for Jinjinpau. These achievements fueled her passion for sharing her talents, bringing joy to her growing audience.

The resilient dreamer who turned challenges into triumphs

Ohmariya (@ohmariya)

Followers: 52,800

“It’s astonishing how a simple decision to start live streaming on TikTok can lead to such life-changing opportunities,” says content creator Mary Reyes or Ohmariya. Faced with financial challenges and a difficult decision to abandon plans to work abroad, Ohmariya turned to TikTok Live as her saving grace.

Starting with simple family sing-alongs, she has grown her platform into a source of inspiration, using her earnings to renovate her home and improve her family's life.

Ohmariya’s TikTok Live journey is a testament to resilience and hope. Her perseverance paid off, allowing her to transform her living situation and continue to inspire others with her story.

More than entertainers, these Live creators are genuine storytellers, musicians and dreamers who have found a new stage on TikTok. Their journeys inspire their audiences, proving that talent combined with real-time connections can lead to life-changing opportunities.

Follow these creators for a dose of entertainment, authenticity and inspiration.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.