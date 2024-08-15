'We're good friends': Carlos Yulo's GF Chloe San Jose speaks up over sports therapist Lyn Calawod

MANILA, Philippines — As two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo continues to reap the efforts of his historic win, some attention are being drawn to members of his coaching staff.

Carlos became the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals in a single edition of the Games after coming out on top in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Floor and Vault events.

Since his double victory, Carlos has been showered with rewards from the government and private companies including cash prizes, residences, and a lifetime supply of food.

Some entities made sure to also reward Carlos' coach Allen Aldrin Castañeda, his former junior coach who returned to training him last year after Carlos parted ways with Japan's Munehiro Kugimiya.

Aldrin will receive P10 million in cash incentives from the government as mandated by Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

Since the Paris Olympics, supporters of Carlos also began turning their heads toward the gymnast's sports therapist Lyn Hazel Calawod.

Hazel specifically focuses on Carlos' Biomechanics, studying how training and competitions affect the athlete's body and how Carlos can improve from them.

An Occupational Therapy graduate from the University of the Philippines Diliman, Hazel has been a part of Carlos' team as early as the 31st Southeast Asian Games held in 2022 (postponed a year because of the pandemic).

Prior to that, Hazel served as an elite sports performance coach for amateur and professional competing clients like the Bren Esports' 2021 winning Valorant team.

She finished specialized courses from Occupational Therapy Australia and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and has certifications from several international institutions including the Australian Physiotherapy Association and American Occupational Therapy Foundation.

Hazel is also the founder of NeuroBalance Therapy which provides holistic therapy services to injured persons, athletes, senior citizens, and children with disabilities.

When some Filipinos brought up a possible rift between Hazel and Carlos' girlfriend Chloe San Jose, the latter assured the public the two women are good friends.

“Wag kayong issue, kung ano ano na lang talaga no. Me and coach Lyn Hazel (loafie) are good good friends," Chloe said as a comment on Facebook.

