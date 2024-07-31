James Afante breaks records with $1.4 million GMV in a single TikTok Shop live session

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok Shop celebrated a significant milestone during its 6.6 Bigating Birthday Sale as James Afante, a prominent creator on the platform, achieved a remarkable $1.4 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) during a single live selling session. This achievement underscores the growing impact of live commerce and its potential to redefine online retail standards.

The 6.6 Key Live Session (KLS) gained traction through its feature on the popular television program It's Showtime, aired on the same day. The episode, which recorded the second-highest rating since the show’s merger with GMA Network in April, significantly boosted viewership and engagement for Afante’s live session.

Afante’s broadcast, spanning 11 hours from 10:58 a.m. to 9:46 p.m., showcased a diverse array of TikTok Shop’s top-selling items alongside local Filipino products. The integration of television exposure with the live event notably increased TikTok daily active users (DAU) and Shop Tab traffic, particularly during and immediately following the TV segment.

Afante is recognized for his exceptional ability to captivate audiences and drive sales, consistently ranking as a leading figure on TikTok Shop. His track record includes generating $555,000 in a four-hour session and achieving top performer status during major sales events such as 11.11 and 12.12, with an average order value (AOV) of $939.74.

Reflecting on his recent success, James Afante said, “This milestone shows the power of live commerce and the support from the TikTok community. The feature on It's Showtime helped us reach more people, and I’m thankful for the opportunities on TikTok Shop. I’m looking forward to continuing to engage with my audience.”

The success was further bolstered by televised promotions across major networks such as Kapamilya Channel, GMA, A2Z and GTV, demonstrating the synergy between television and digital platforms in enhancing viewer engagement and promoting digital shopping experiences.

As TikTok Shop continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to empowering creators with tools and opportunities to excel.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom