San Miguel launches new draft beers during TILT // On Tap On Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Top beer producer San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) continues to provide unique and authentic experiences to its consumers as it taps CC:Concepts to host its event series launching San Miguel Cerveza Blanca and San Miguel Cerveza Negra draft beer.

TILT // On Tap On Tour brought together bold and edgy music with a fresh draft beer experience, starting with an intimate party at Izakaya Geronimo in Bonifacio Global City.

Event host Paolo Abrera and Izakaya Geronimo chef Christian Manawis

The affair saw a special food pairing menu, a collaboration between SMB brewmaster Alan Sienes and Izakaya Geronimo chef Christian Manawis. Attendees further appreciated the taste of the authentic local wheat beer, San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, and the full-bodied dark lager, San Miguel Cerveza Negra, fresh from the tap.

The event series then continued across various venues in Metro Manila—Moonshine P.U.B. x Public Urban Bar in Ortigas; Brick and Mortar in BGC; and Bar IX in Alabang.

Surprise yourself with the flavors of authentic local wheat beer blended with citrus, spices and coriander through San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, and indulge in the premium dark lager with the bold flavor of roasted malt and notes of caramel with San Miguel Cerveza Negra.

Experience San Miguel Brewery’s fresh draft beer, now available in select outlets nationwide.

