Ronnie Liang, Harry Roque's viral video resurfaces

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 11:09am
Singer Ronnie Liang
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo, file

MANILA, Philippines — A video clip of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ronnie Liang and former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has resurfaced. 

The clip resurfaced again on social media after Roque became a hot topic once more when it was recently discovered that he funded a certain Alberto Rodulfo "AR" De La Serna to be his travel companion for a trip to Europe.

In an old video, Harry was seen sharing jokes with Ronnie.

"Maya-maya, tignan natin kung mapapa-topless natin si Ronnie Liang," Roque said, laughing.

@thedailynetizen24

Harry Roque and Ronnie Liang after POGO issue with Rodulfo dela Serna. Mukhang mukhang may specific type si Mima Haryeta. Mga Oppa at chinito!

? Funny Song - Bruno Portinho Trilhas para filmes

"Ako, magta-topless ako," he continued. 

The clip appears to have been originally part of Roque’s online program “The Spox Hour,” which was broadcast in 2022.

Liang was a guest on Roque’s show when they visited Dinagat Island in July 2022.

The "Ngiti" singer is also a pilot and a military reservist.

