SM Malls Online is your new one-stop shop for all the best deals

Take advantage of these Swipe-to-Redeem promos with the SM Malls Online app, available on Google Play and the App Store. Make sure you have the app up and running on your devices with a registered account, so you can start SWIPING aweSM deals near you.

Your mall-in-one app at your fingertips

MANILA, Philippines — Great news! Shoppers finally have a one-stop source of deals and events in their own pocket via the SM Malls Online App, where over 100+ exclusive offers and promos at all SM malls nationwide can be easily claimed in-store—from dining, wellness and entertainment to Cyberzone for your tech needs and SM Markets for your groceries, covering all your bases.

This is set to make for a smoother and faster way to get all your sought-after SM deals at your fingertips in just one swipe. This will also enhance your SM malling experience by bringing the latest finds all in one app—giving you the freedom and flexibility to build a pre-shopping ritual even before you step inside your go-to SM mall.

Swipe to shop

Your SM Malls Online App journey begins in three easy steps:

Download the SM Malls Online App and register. Go to Deals and Shop section to discover hundreds of SWIPE Coupons for mall deals. Save for Later or Redeem your chosen SWIPE Coupon by presenting it to the respective store to avail of the promo

Koomi

If you want to happily stay hydrated but want some flavor, do yourself a favor and have a refreshing and healthy yogurt drink from Koomi at 10% off with a minimum spend of P300 until June 30.

Choose from their array of regular-sized yogurt-based beverages that have been cheekily named (for funsies) like the bestselling You’re the Berry Best and Banana Dance With Some Berries or their latest summer flavors in You’re All I Avo Wanted, Drop It Lychee’s Hot, Pinenana Oh Nana!, and Aloha Like It.



Dell

Get your daily to-do’s done with the Dell Inspiron 3520 for only P36,990 (before P47,990) until July 31.

Featuring a responsive 12th generation Intel Core processor, Windows 11 Home, Miscrosoft Home and Student 2021, two 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage, the 3520 is ideal for anyone looking for a reliable daily machine that can go above and beyond in certain areas—without breaking bank.

Boasting a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, you’re guaranteed to have all the visual power you need to get any task done. And thanks to its ExpressCharge capabilities, which recharges the battery up to 80% in 60 minutes, this laptop is perfect for working or studying on the go, especially if you don’t have constant access to a plug point.

Enjoy a two-year onsite warranty when you shop at Dell in SM Mall of Asia.

SM Game Park

Students could use a much-needed break at SM Game Park, especially now that there’s a 38% discount on bowling rates until December 31 (except from July 1 to August 14).



Editor’s Note: This is a press release from SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.