'Lumpia Queen' trolls Benny Blanco with Jollibee Spaghetti

American record producer Benny Blanco tries Jollibee as posted on his TikTok account on March 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Food vlogger Abi Marquez trolled music producer Benny Blanco by eating Jollibee Spaghetti in front of him.

In her Instagram account, the "Lumpia Queen" posted a video of her eating in the presense of Benny who recently criticized the taste of the fastfood chain's meal.

“Eating Jollibee in front of @itsbennyblanco. Paid 35$ to meet him and say I’m from the land of Jollibee,” she wrote.

In the video, Abi was seen saying “Philippines, this is for you!” before she took a bite.

It can be recalled that Benny earned the ire of many Filipinos after he gave poor ratings to Jollibee.

"Not a lot of you know but my stepmom is from the Philippines so I grew up eating a sh** load of Filipino food," he began.

He immediately began eating his takeout food. He called the Adobo rice as "dry-ass," while pointed to the chicken after dipping into the gravy as "soggy as f***."

A day after the backlash, Blanco uploaded a new video where he tried other Filipino food, including Pancit, Lumpia, Longganisa and Jollibee Chicken Sandwich.

"All right these are all the highest-rated Filipino places in LA (Los Angeles). Apparently, all the Jollibees in LA are not as good in the Philippines or New York. But my friend told me to get the best one, the Jollibee Chicken Sandwich," he said.

RELATED: Benny Blanco makes new Filipino food review after Jollibee online backlash