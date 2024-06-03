Philmar Alipayo breaks silence over viral alleged 'landian' TikTok video with content creator

MANILA, Philippines — Champion surfer Philmar Alipayo broke his silence surrounding the issue between him and content creator Crissa Habibi.

In "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," the show's eponymous host said that he talked to Philmar and Andi Eigenmann for a special segment of "My Mother, My Story."

Philmar said that he was drinking when he was approached by Crissa.

“Nakausap ko rin po ang partner ni Andi na si Philmar Alipayo and for the first time, Philmar address itong umiikot, itong current issue ngayon tungkol sa kumakalat na viral video that is causing a stir on social media,” Boy said.

“What happened was, uminom si Philmar, had a friendly conversation with this girl on the video and that’s it, sabi ni Philmar at sabi ni Andi,” he added.

Boy said Andi and Philmar just laughed off the viral video but it bothers them that it was maliciously created.

“Kaya nu'ng una nilang nakita ang video, nagtawanan lang sila ni Andi, but what bothered them, it was edited and uploaded to create an issue,” said the "King of Talk."

Andi took to her Instagram account to quickly clarify the issue.

“He can go out with his friends, go drinking every once in a while, and chat with whoever he wants. No harm in that,” she said.

“What’s shameful is purposely posting and editing a video to cause a stir, disturbing the peace of people and dragging them into their negativity, just for some social media attention,” she added.

Crissa also released a statement regarding the viral video.

“Hindi totoo ang inyong iniisip at hindi totoo ang mga naglalabasang isyu sa social media,” she said.

