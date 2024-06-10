Gideon Hermosa shares styling details of 80-year-old governor’s wedding to 32-year-old lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — Love knows no age, and likewise, a wedding should look timeless, said acclaimed events stylist Gideon Hermosa.

At the recent opening of Opulence Design Concept's Pop-Up Store in Greenbelt 5 in Makati City, Gideon shared to Philstar.com the styling techniques he used in dressing up the wedding of Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, 80, to 32-year-old lawyer Angelica Chua last May.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, former Pres. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo along with other politicians and businessmen attended the wedding held in Minor Basilica and Parish of the Immaculate Conception in Batangas City.

“For Gov. Mandanas’ wedding, they really want a touch of Filipiniana with something classic and elegant. So they don’t want it to look like extravagant and at the same time, they just want to enhance the beauty of the Capitol and of course, the church also,” Hermosa shared.

Inspired by “La Dolce Vita” or “Life is Beautiful,” which he said is one of the festivals in Italy, Hermosa collaborated with Opulence Design Concept to unveil stunning floral installations based on Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) Casa's signature motifs: Carretto Siciliano, Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo and Zebra.

When asked by Philstar.com if a styling setup filled with flowers, such as his D&G-inspired event design, costs six figures or at least P100,000, Hermosa said, “I think so.”

For those looking for more inspirations and must-haves for their homes and special events, Opulence Design Concept, a premier destination for Italian luxury homeware brands, proudly announced the arrival of Dolce & Gabbana Casa in the Philippines. As purveyors of luxurious living, the collection embodies the essence of Italian craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation, curated by the iconic fashion house.

Available at the pop-up store until mid-July, the D&G Casa collection is a wide array of dinnerware, bathroom textile pieces, and living accessories rooted in the rich heritage of D&G’s values, inspired by their love for "fatto a mano" or handcrafted excellence and offering a vibrant fusion of colors, motifs, and designs intrinsic to Italian culture. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos