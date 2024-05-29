Andi Eigenmann calls out 'shameful' viral video of Philmar Alipayo talking to another girl

MANILA, Philippines — MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann cried foul when a video of fiance Philmar Alipayo talking to a girl content creator went viral on social media.

In her Instagram account, Andi said in her IG story she doesn't see anything wrong with Philmar talking to Crissa Liaging.

"He can go out with his friends, go drinking every once in a while, and chat with whoever he wants. No harm in that," she said.

"What's shameful is purposely posting and editing a video to cause a stir, disturbing the peace of people and dragging them into their negativity, just for some social media attention," she added.

Andi's reaction came after Crissa posted a TikTok video with Philmar saying she's glad to see the champion surfer after many weeks of staying in Siargao.

"For how many weeks staying here in Siargao finally I saw you!!!" Crissa wrote.

In the video, social media users speculated that Crissa and Philmar were flirting with each other.

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann postpones wedding with Philmar Alipayo due to Jaclyn Jose's death