Cleanfuel says Dominic Roque does not have gas station

MANILA, Philippines — Cleanfuel denied that brand ambassador Dominic Roque has his own gas station.

In a statement released earlier, the gas station said that the company does not provide franchise to anyone.

"Cleanfuel strongly condemns the false accusations that involves its brand ambassador, Dominic Roque," it said.

"To answer the misleading reports and false information circulating over social media, we are categorically denying the allegation that Mr. Roque was given a Cleanfuel gasoline station," it added.

The company also said that Dominic represented Cleanfuel professionally.

"Being a company-owned entity, Cleanfuel does not provide nor extend franchise to anyone as claimed by some," it said.

"In his capacity as brand ambassador, Mr. Roque has worked and represented the brand professionally for the past six years. His contribution has been vital to reflect the company's image and brand success. Please be guided accordingly," it added.

Dominic's camp, meanwhile, called out Cristy Fermin for making "malicious defamatory innuendos" against the actor.

"We strongly condemn the malicious and defamatory public statements of Ms. Fermin. These defamatory statements were made by Ms. Fermin under the guise of entertainment news without any effort from her to confirm the same from Mr. Dominic Roque," Roque's camp said in a statement released by Fernandez & Singson Law Offices yesterday.

