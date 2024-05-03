Unlock exclusive shopping and dining perks with your beep™ card at One Ayala Mall

MANILA, Philippines — Great news for beep™ card holders! Embrace a world of exclusive shopping and dining rewards at One Ayala Mall, Makati City.

Just by presenting your beep™ card, you unlock access to an array of irresistible deals across select restaurants and boutiques.

Check these shopping and dining perks with beep™ card at these participating outlets, exclusive to One Ayala Mall branch:

Auntie Anne’s (Level 2) – Savor any 3 stixs and the least expensive one is on us!

(Level 2) – Savor any 3 stixs and the least expensive one is on us! Pancake House (Upper Ground) – Enjoy a refreshing buy 1 get 1 free iced tea offer.

(Upper Ground) – Enjoy a refreshing buy 1 get 1 free iced tea offer. Manduca Taberna (Upper Ground) – Choose between a complimentary iced tea or a slice of our decadent Manchego cheesecake.

(Upper Ground) – Choose between a complimentary iced tea or a slice of our decadent Manchego cheesecake. Tiger Sugar (Second Level) – Purchase any meal or beverage at regular price to receive a FREE wintermelon boba or pearl/wintermelon passion with jelly ball.

(Second Level) – Purchase any meal or beverage at regular price to receive a FREE wintermelon boba or pearl/wintermelon passion with jelly ball. Alberto (Third Level) – Treat yourself with 10% discount on all regular items.

(Third Level) – Treat yourself with 10% discount on all regular items. Innovator (Third Level) – Enjoy a 40% off on selected items.

(Third Level) – Enjoy a 40% off on selected items. AMEN (Third Level) – Elevate your style with a 25% discount on any item.

(Third Level) – Elevate your style with a 25% discount on any item. Kenny Rogers (Lower Ground) – Save 10% for orders between P350 and P1,500.

(Lower Ground) – Save 10% for orders between P350 and P1,500. Cinnabon (Second Level) – Indulge in a P1 minibon or take P100 off for every purchase of Cinnapack 9’s.

The promo duration for “One Card, Endless Perks” is until June 10 only, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Merchants will validate the presented beep™ cards at point of sale, offering a single chance to avail of the discounts per single receipt, claimable on the day of purchase only. Enjoy one discount per day, with opportunities for other offers on subsequent visits.

The promotion is exclusive and cannot be combined with other ongoing offers or promotions, including PWD or Senior Citizen discounts. Check with the stores for the specific terms and conditions.

“AF Payments is dedicated to creating rewarding experiences for the 10.3 million beep™ card users in the country. Since One Ayala Mall is a major retail and transport hub frequented not only by Metro Manila residents but also travelers from the provinces, this partnership allows us to offer our customers more options to maximize their card in their favorite shops and restaurants,” said JJ Moreno, CEO of AF Payments Inc., operator of the beep™ card.

"We’re continuously working on getting more partners in the beep™ ecosystem to showcase how a single commuter card can integrate seamlessly into daily life in the Philippines," Moreno added.

Embark on a journey of delightful savings and exclusive offers with your beep™ card at One Ayala Mall—where your beep™ card is the key to endless perks.

For updates, follow beep™ card on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram. For merchants interested to partner with beep™ can, visit https://beep.com.ph/beep-business/ for more information.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-188238 Series of 2024

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from beep™. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.