Dominic Roque addresses issues on condo, gas station, prenup with Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque issued a statement to address several issues brought up by veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin.

The entertainment writer previously said that Roque's high-end condominium was owned by a male politician and the family of his ex-partner Bea Alonzo were allegedly investigating his finances.

Fermin added the condo unit was "pang super mayaman" and allegedly owned by a "napaka-kontrobersyal na pulitiko" that wasn't in the Congress or Senate.

With assistance from attorneys in Fernandez & Singson Law Offices, Roque condemned the "malicious and defamatory public statements of Ms. Fermin" and such issues were made "under the guise of entertainment news without any effort from her to confirm" from the actor.

Roque confirmed leasing a condo unit owned by Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, but denied that he was a "benefactor."

"[Roque] is embarrassed and apologizes to Jalosjos and his family for being dragged into the public conversation because of the malicious, defamatory public innuendos of Ms. Fermin," the statement read on that matter.

The statement also denied another politician Congressman Bong Suntay was a "suspected benefactor" of Roque, and that Fermin "made the innuendo that unreasonably casts doubt on" Suntay's sexuality.

Jalosjos confirmed the condo in question was his and Roque had been staying there for three years now, even showing a receipt as proof.

The lawyers further pointed out Roque does not own a Clean Fuel gas station as they are all company-owned, with Suntay mentioning Roque was a brand ambassador for the gas station as early as five years ago.

Roque, Jalosjos, and Suntay are all friends that are a part of the motorcycle riding group Euro Monkeys, which also includes Dingdong Dantes, Richard Gutierrez, and Kim Atienza.

The attorneys concluded the statement saying Roque "never fought nor had a disagreement over a prenuptial agreement" with Alonzo.

"Reckless statements relating to the alleged disagreement over a pre-nuptial agreement between them are not only unverified but merely based on speculations intended to produce a negative image on the parties concerned," the statement ended.

Talent manager Ogie Diaz and television host Boy Abunda announced Alonzo and Roque ended their engagement days before the actors confirmed the split in a joint statement.

In the days following the breakup, Roque asked fans to spare Alonzo from bashing as their separation was a mutual agreement. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

