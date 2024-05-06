Jason Wade of Lifehouse Live in Manila for a night of soulful melodies, timeless hits

MANILA, Philippines — Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night as the legendary Jason Wade of Lifehouse takes center stage in Manila . The intimate acoustic concert happening at New Frontier Theater on June 1 will feature the best of Lifehouse's chart-topping hits.

Known for their soulful melodies, timeless hits and powerful lyrics, Lifehouse has been captivating audiences worldwide for nearly two decades.

Jason Wade, the creative force behind Lifehouse, has been at the forefront of making albums and touring with the band for almost 20 years.

With hits like "Hanging by a Moment," which propelled their debut studio album, No Name Face, to mainstream success, Lifehouse has solidified their place in music history.

As a Top Hot Adult Top 40 Artist and with multiple chart-topping hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Pop Songs charts, Lifehouse continues to resonate with fans globally. Now, Manila audiences will have the opportunity to experience their greatest hits in an intimate acoustic setting.

PLAYBACK promises an extraordinary experience for music lovers of all ages. From timeless classics to chart-topping hits, this special performance promises to be a memorable experience for fans of Lifehouse and music enthusiasts alike.

From classics like "You and Me" and "Hanging by a Moment" to fan favorites such as "Everything," "Halfway Gone," “Breathing,” “Somewhere in Between” and “Sick Cycle Carousel” attendees will be treated to an unforgettable journey through Lifehouse's iconic discography.

With ticket prices starting at VIP P4,800, Patron P4,350, Loge P3,900 and Balcony P2,500, music enthusiasts can secure their spots to witness this historic event.

Catch PLAYBACK - The Ultimate Throwback Music Festival for a day filled with incredible music, memories and magic.

For more information and ticket inquiries, visit at ticketnet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide. Get your tickets now!