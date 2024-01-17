Roblox users recreate Cebu church for Fiesta Señor

MANILA, Philippines — Players on the online game platform Roblox recreated the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in celebration of the 459th Fiesta Señor honoring the Santo Niño.

Members of the Facebook group Roblox Filipino Catholics have been simulating religious events like the Fiesta Señor and the recently concluded Traslacion in Manila.

This became popular during the pandemic, when people were stuck indoors and had to resort to other ways to profess their devotion and faith.

Nineteen-year-old Lorence Canono from Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology made the digitical replica of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

The online festivities began with a Walk with Jesus last January 11, which was then followed by novena masses that will end on January 20.

The January 16 novena mass saw a total of 760 online attendees, peaking at 178 on a capacity server that could host 178 users.

The Walk with Mary will be held on January 19. Hourly masses led by the Fiesta Mañanita Mass at midnight will start on January 21, with a Solemn Foot Procession at 6:30 p.m.

Simultaneously, users also recreated the Pandacan Church, which also honors the Santo Niño and celebrates the fiesta for the holy image.

