'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Videos of Francis Magalona's alleged daughter Gaile Francesca or "Cheska" performing songs by the late rapper began circulating online following her and her mother Abegail Rait's appearance on "Pinoy Pawnstars."

Abegail and Cheska appeared on an episode of the YouTube series hosted by creator by Boss Toyo to sell a jersey they claimed to have belonged to Francis.

Included in the jersey was a photo of Francis and Abegail with the letter from the rapper saying "I love you" to Cheska's mother. Boss Toyo eventually bought the jersey for P500,000.

In the middle of the video, Boss Toyo asked Cheska to rap, to which she obliged by performing Francis' verse in "Bagsakan," his song with Parokya ni Edgar and Gloc-9.

Abegail later revealed that Cheska would be debuting as a musician like Francis, a likely assertion given that since her appearance on "Pinoy Pawnstars," a number of videos of Cheska performing onstage started to appear on social media.

These include live performances of "Bagsakan" with other local musicians and of "Kaleidoscope World," which Cheska said was her favorite song by Francis.

One performance even change the lined "Nandito na Kiko, si Francis Magalona" in "Bagsakan" to "Nandito na si Cheska, anak ni Magalona," and Cheska rapped Francis' verse smoothly without hesitation in each video.

While several individuals praised Cheska's singing skills, a number of Filipinos still had mixed reactions to Francis allegedly having an affair and an illegitimate child.

