^

On the Radar

'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 4:35pm
'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral
Francis M's alleged lover Abegail Rait and daughter Gaile Francesca
Screengrab from Boss Toyo Production YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Videos of Francis Magalona's alleged daughter Gaile Francesca or "Cheska" performing songs by the late rapper began circulating online following her and her mother Abegail Rait's appearance on "Pinoy Pawnstars."

Abegail and Cheska appeared on an episode of the YouTube series hosted by creator by Boss Toyo to sell a jersey they claimed to have belonged to Francis.

Included in the jersey was a photo of Francis and Abegail with the letter from the rapper saying "I love you" to Cheska's mother. Boss Toyo eventually bought the jersey for P500,000.

In the middle of the video, Boss Toyo asked Cheska to rap, to which she obliged by performing Francis' verse in "Bagsakan," his song with Parokya ni Edgar and Gloc-9.

Abegail later revealed that Cheska would be debuting as a musician like Francis, a likely assertion given that since her appearance on "Pinoy Pawnstars," a number of videos of Cheska performing onstage started to appear on social media.

These include live performances of "Bagsakan" with other local musicians and of "Kaleidoscope World," which Cheska said was her favorite song by Francis.

One performance even change the lined "Nandito na Kiko, si Francis Magalona" in "Bagsakan" to "Nandito na si Cheska, anak ni Magalona," and Cheska rapped Francis' verse smoothly without hesitation in each video.

While several individuals praised Cheska's singing skills, a number of Filipinos still had mixed reactions to Francis allegedly having an affair and an illegitimate child.

RELATED: 'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

vuukle comment

BAGSAKAN

FRANCIS M

FRANCIS MAGALONA

KALEIDOSCOPE WORLD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Maggie Wilson cries foul after 64-year-old mom arrested due to alleged carnapping
7 days ago

Maggie Wilson cries foul after 64-year-old mom arrested due to alleged carnapping

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Model Maggie Wilson revealed that her 62-year-old mother was arrested for alleged carnapping. 
On the Radar
fbtw
A fresh start for 7th year of SM&rsquo;s #SuperKidsDay festivities this October
brandSpace
8 days ago

A fresh start for 7th year of SM’s #SuperKidsDay festivities this October

8 days ago
SM’s SuperKids Day is the biggest and grandest kiddie event observed every October across all SM malls nationwide.
On the Radar
fbtw
Capturing perfect basketball moments with vivo V29 5G: Slam dunk in innovation
brandSpace
12 days ago

Capturing perfect basketball moments with vivo V29 5G: Slam dunk in innovation

12 days ago
The stars aligned as the world of cutting-edge technology and the thrill of basketball converged at the vivo V29 Grand Launch,...
On the Radar
fbtw
Celebrate 65 years of great shopping, family fun and beyond at SM
brandSpace
13 days ago

Celebrate 65 years of great shopping, family fun and beyond at SM

13 days ago
As way of expressing their heartfelt gratitude, SM Deals is treating you to a super-sized October with super-sized partnerships...
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: Giselle Sanchez, Sal Panelo perform 'magic' trick in Boracay
14 days ago

WATCH: Giselle Sanchez, Sal Panelo perform 'magic' trick in Boracay

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 days ago
Comedienne Giselle Sanchez and former Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador "Sal" Panelo drew laughter as they shared...
On the Radar
fbtw
Las Casas Quezon City celebrates Moon Cake Festival with traditions and treats
brandSpace
September 29, 2023 - 12:00pm

Las Casas Quezon City celebrates Moon Cake Festival with traditions and treats

September 29, 2023 - 12:00pm
Prepare for a delightful gastronomic experience as Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar-Quezon City pays tribute to the Mooncake...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with