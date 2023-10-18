'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users shared mixed reactions over the recent revelation that the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona allegedly had a lover and daughter.

As can be seen in the latest episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars" by Boss Toyo, Abegail Rait and Gail Francisca were selling a jersey they claimed to be Francis', narrating the jersey's alleged backstory.

Included in the jersey is the photo of Francis and Abegail with the letter from Francis saying "I love you" to Abegail.

Abegail, a former flight attendant, said that she met Francis when she watched "Eat Bulaga" live. According to her, Francis sought for her number after she watched the show. They then started their relationship that produced Gail Francisca, who was allegedly named by the late master rapper himself.

Abegail said that they were in a relationship when Francis found out that he had cancer. She later on sold Francis' jersey for P500,000.

Here are the social media users' reactions regarding the revelation:

Alam ng family ni Francis M. They were separated na when it happened. Pia had a rumored bf na that time. Manager lng ni Francis M si Pia kaya may prinoprotek kuno na image at marami ads kaya ingat sila. magsitigil kayo nasa music video pa ni gloc9 yung babae. — Megs (@HeyItsMegs09) October 17, 2023

Nakakatawa lang kasi na parang pavictim pa si Ate gurl na kabit??? Na ang tagal daw nyang nanahimik??? Malamang may pamilya teh. Hahahahaahahaha.



Also, kayang motive nung pagreveal nya ngayon sa public na may anak sila ni Francis M??? Hmmmm — ARES WILL SEE TAYLOR SWIFT ???? (@arestootle) October 17, 2023

Proud kabet ung nanay nung bata at walang issue na ipost to sa socmedia. Sana tumahimik na lang sila as respect sa wife and legitimate kids ni Francis M. https://t.co/l6JkSCrUcZ — kim taeyeon (@LightYoFireSeop) October 17, 2023

Bilib ako kay Pia Magalona kung ganon. She protected the name of her husband all these years. So may cancer na si Francis M noong may nangyari sa kanila? He was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and 15 years ago is 2008? Nakakaloka ang pasabog. https://t.co/btqZFTzuod — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) October 17, 2023

cheater pala si francis m. bakit ninonormalize niyo lang — lexi???????? (@alexgeneta) October 17, 2023

re: francis m. issue



huy walang expiration pagiging kabit, teh. kahit after 15 yrs ka pa lumantad, naging kabit ka pa rin once upon a time. — Din Cuenca ? (@DinCuenca) October 17, 2023

Cheating is cheating,kahit pa haligi yan ng music industry????????salute kay Pia Magalona, ni minsan hindi nya siniraan sa public si Francis M. Proud na proud pa ang kabit yawa. — Mer (@HeLovesMeNot123) October 17, 2023

Sorry pero di ko gets why people would hate Francis M. The person is no longer here so there's no reason to hate him or bash him as if makakarating pa sakanya. We cannot blame the kid & I also cannot blame the mother since she finally said the truth. Behind time but still honest. — JerTu (@jrcltmq) October 17, 2023

galit na galit ang tao kay Francis M. at sa ex lover nya kase cheater daw, hindi naman ni roromanticize ang cheating tsaka labas kayo sa kung ano man nangyare 15yrs ago if the legit family knows that then you don't have the right to judge Francis M. talagang time can tell. — ???? ???? ???? (@renxprz) October 17, 2023

i hate francis m for being a cheater, but it’s also so weird for revealing the “truth” in a form of a youtube content for everyone’s consumption ???? https://t.co/jeanCjRXFi — ‏? (@livelikepotter) October 17, 2023

What the hell are you saying na "andami naming plano" so it's okay for you to destroy his family while building yours?



Kabit ka at cheater si Francis M that's the truth. Do not try to make a sweet love story out of your own wrong choices. https://t.co/sw6pSXpOt1 — April Ruth (@Tweetoti) October 18, 2023

RELATED: Francis Magalona's alleged lover, daughter go public; sell late rapper's jersey