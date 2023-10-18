^

'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 1:58pm
'Cheating is cheating': Internet users react to Francis Magalona's alleged lover Abegail Rait, daughter
Francis M's alleged lover Abegail Rait and daughter Gail Francisca
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users shared mixed reactions over the recent revelation that the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona allegedly had a lover and daughter. 

As can be seen in the latest episode of "Pinoy Pawnstars" by Boss Toyo, Abegail Rait and Gail Francisca were selling a jersey they claimed to be Francis', narrating the jersey's alleged backstory.

Included in the jersey is the photo of Francis and Abegail with the letter from Francis saying "I love you" to Abegail. 

Abegail, a former flight attendant, said that she met Francis when she watched "Eat Bulaga" live. According to her, Francis sought for her number after she watched the show. They then started their relationship that produced Gail Francisca, who was allegedly named by the late master rapper himself.

Abegail said that they were in a relationship when Francis found out that he had cancer. She later on sold Francis' jersey for P500,000.

