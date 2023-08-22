Hilton Manila chefs earn distinguished accolades at Philippine Culinary Cup 2023

Talented chefs from Hilton Manila secured a total of 14 awards at the prominent national culinary competition.

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila proudly shares its outstanding achievements at the recently concluded Philippine Culinary Cup 2023, held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The hotel's culinary team demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, securing a total of 14 awards across various team and individual categories, a true testament to the hotel’s unwavering dedication to excellence.

Under the guidance of Executive Chef Ryan Hong, Hilton Manila’s team of accomplished chefs showcased their culinary expertise and harmonious teamwork, achieving gold, silver and bronze medals across an array of challenging live cooking competitions.

"These awards complement the experience, which is of paramount importance. The zeal exhibited by my chefs in participating in the competition underscores their eagerness to shine and grow, and their cooperative spirit in refining each other’s creations contributes significantly to our success,” Hong expressed.

General Manager John Lucas lauded the chefs' accomplishments, noting, "This year's accolades mirror our chefs' resolute determination to not only establish their individual prowess but also position Hilton Manila as a leader in the country’s culinary landscape.

“Beyond mere awards, it signifies the push for innovation and the nurturing of the robust potential embedded in our team. We cordially invite everyone to savor the remarkable culinary artistry of our chefs, a living testament to the remarkable talent within our kitchens."

From August 2 to 5, the Hilton Manila chefs showcased their dedication at the Philippine Culinary Cup. The team demonstrated their creativity and technique across a range of categories, including Dream Team Challenge, Filipino Cuisine, US Pork, US Poultry, Creative Breakfast, French Touch (Savory and Pastry), and Plant-Based Diet.

The triumphant chefs include Sheanne Lare Sto. Domingo, Jeremy Dacanay, Jeffery Gutierrez (Gold), Antonio Jose Chua, Gian Paul Climaco, Georgette Cajayon (Silver), Jan Ivy Flores, Margaret Projimo (Silver), Precious Anne O. Cristobal, Adrian Avenido, Eriq Madriaga, Charles Quiamco (Bronze) for their respective group competition. Additionally, the following chefs received individual awards: Jan Ivy Flores (Gold), Michael Velasquez (Gold), Jhon Edwin Delos Santos Jr. (Silver) Jeremy Dacanay (Silver), Sheanne Lare Sto. Domingo (Bronze), Glenda Romero (Bronze), Precious Ann Cristobal (Bronze), and Georgette Cajayon (Bronze).

Hilton Manila's active participation in the Philippine Culinary Cup underscores its commitment to nurturing team growth and engagement. The hotel takes immense pride in the achievements of its culinary team and anticipates continued successes. The passion and camaraderie demonstrated by the competing chefs remain integral to the exceptional Hilton Manila experience.

For further information and to savor the exquisite creations of their award-winning chefs, kindly reach out to MNLPH_F&[email protected] for reservations.