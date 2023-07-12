Kim Kardashian 'freaking out' at 'ghost' caught in her selfie

Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is often unfazed by issues around her, but a recent picture has her startled.

Kim posted on her Instagram account a photo she took of herself last week and noticed there was a "ghost" in the picture as well.

The photo sees a bare-faced Kim in home clothing, taking a mirror selfie presumably at sunrise, and in a reflection behind her is the shadow of a woman.

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," Kim noted in the caption.

Internet users assumed that it was Kim's own shadow being reflected back, but that didn't stop followers from sharing hilarious comments.

"The Addams Family" and "Sleepy Hollow" actress Christina Ricci said it was "def a ghost" and even used a corresponding emoji.

Several users said it was Todd Kraines — a fake name used by Scott Disick, ex of Kim's sister Kourtney, when pranking on the Kardashians — while some joked it was a publicity stunt for her upcoming appearance on the series "American Horror Story."

Other funny comments suggested calling the cops, that it was a Kim from another dimension, and the spirit of Marilyn Monroe seeking vengeance, presumably a nod to Kim allegedly destroying a dress of Marilyn's that the television personality wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

