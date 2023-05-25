'Full madness, best chaos': Kim Kardashian gets candid about parenting

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has opened up more about parenting as a single mother to four kids.

Kim has four children with ex-husband and controversial rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. She is mother to nine-year-old North, seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm.

In a clip from an episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, the host asked Kim about her current parenting situation and she replied with the the familiar statement of "days feeling longer but years feeling shorter."

"When you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though," Kim said.

The celebrity mentioned some of the things she does in the morning like perfectly fixing a daughter's hair a certain way, helping put on shoes, cooking and running around.

While she finds parenting the most challenging thing in her life and "really f***ing hard," Kim also said it taught her the most about herself, even though there are some nights she cries herself to sleep.

"With all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," Kim continued. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

The socialite shared that being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world but nothing ever prepares one for it.

"I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared," Kim ended. "But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."

Many praised Kim for speaking up about the difficulties of parenting, though some called her for "acting like she's middle-class" and "complaining about struggles when she is a billionaire."

One internet user claimed that Kim has a whole staff behind her, including nannies for each of her children. It has been reported that Kim's sisters, Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie, also have nannies helping raise their kids.

Kim divorced Kanye in 2021 after seven years of marriage. According to their divorce settlement in November 2022, the couple have "equal access" to their kids while Kanye has to pay Kim $200,000 (P1.12 million) a month for child support.

