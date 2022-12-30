^

Woman attempts taking gifts from Robert de Niro New York apartment

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 11:21am
Woman attempts taking gifts from Robert de Niro New York apartment
Robert De Niro attends the Savage Salvation Premiere at Helen Mills Theater on November 27, 2022 in New York City.
AFP/Getty Images/Roy Rochlin

MANILA, Philippines — It is unsure how one would think of the scenario that involves actor Robert de Niro in his bathrobe watching a scene where a woman gets nabbed for allegedly trying to take the gifts under his Christmas tree. 

It must have been a surreal moment for the Hollywood legend, who had starred in gangster movies "The Godfather II" and "The Irishman" to witness such as an act unfold in his home. 

In an AFP report, police saw the 30-year-old woman enter the Upper East Side townhouse of the actor in New York. 

When the police followed her, they saw her "inside of the living room attempting to remove property," said a spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD). 

"The female was taken into custody without incident with charges pending. The investigation is ongoing," the spokesperson told AFP. De Niro was not hurt during the incident. 

It added that the suspect is known to the NYPD for "numerous burglary arrests."  — With reports from AFP

