Run Ortigas concludes in triumphant finish with over 1,500 runners

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Run Ortigas successfully concluded with over 1500 enthusiastic runners last November 20 at Ortigas East.

Under the holiday lights and sound of the Ortigas East Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel, the social race in collaboration with Run Rio offered categories with a variety of distances: 16K, 10K, 5K, including a 1K Dog Run, perfect for professional runners, families, friends and even furry companions.

Among the finishers who bagged first place are Edward Flores and Nhea Barcena for the 16K category, Joneza Sustituedo and James Cruz for the 10K category and Jessa Sustituedo and Evelou Abutas for the 5K category. Meanwhile, dog finishers were treated to a bag of goodies to take home.

Undertaking Ortigas East into the realm of fun runs, Atty. Mike Abundo III, vice president and head of Corporate Resources, Estates, sees the start of new traditions ahead.

“Ortigas East is dedicated to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We’re happy with the successful outcome of the first Run Ortigas which Run Rio brought to life. Ortigas Land is hopeful that we can continue providing an avenue for runners, individuals starting to get active and even their pets, to have a friendly and enjoyable race experience through the next Run Ortigas. Congratulations to all runners and finishers and thank you for joining us,” he said.

Catch the stunning views that runners experienced by visiting the Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel at Ortigas East until January 8, 2023.

With Run Ortigas, Ortigas East continues to uphold its commitment to providing safe, open spaces for balance and well-being. The 16-hectare master-planned estate of Ortigas Land is also home to the well-loved commercial spot and pet haven, Tiendesitas.

Apart from this, Ortigas Land also offers office spaces such as The Glaston Tower and Silver City which benefit from the short distance to the residential tower Maple at Verdant Towers, all fit for those seeking to experience live, work and play in a central location.

For more information and announcements, you may check out Ortigas Land’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OrtigasPH/ as well as Ortigas East’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OrtigasEastOfficial/.