Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
October 4, 2022 | 11:42am
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of Oct. 4, 2022.
- Digital Account Manager
- Content Producer (General News)
- Social Media Producer
- Social Media Producer (Graphics)
- Content Producer (Lifestyle and Entertainment)
- Video and Motion Graphics Editor
Please see below for detailed descriptions of the above position.
Advertising & Sales Department
Digital Account Manager
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for prospecting and generating client leads.
- Responsible for crafting online strategies in selling online advertisements.
- Responsible for all account management activities including resolutions, compliance and monitoring.
- Responsible for providing after-sales service and timely reports to clients.
- Responsible in building strong relationships with media and advertising agencies.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field
- At least 1 year of work experience in sales digital field is required for this position.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
- In-depth understanding of online marketing tools and platforms
Interested Advertising and Sales applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
Editorial Department
Content Producer (General News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor the latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world.
- Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience in the news media.
- Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Content Producer (Tagalog News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media, including entertainment and sports
- Assessing leads and pitching captivating story ideas to the editors
- Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies following editorial standards and guidelines.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience in the news media; fresh graduates are welcome to apply
- Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Social Media Producer (General News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
- Conceptualize and produce original content and content products for Philstar.com's audience on various platforms following editorial standards.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts and sources.
- Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media-related needs.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences field.
- Must be able to demonstrate capability to interpret and explain complex topics and themes.
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies a plus.
- Graphic design and/or video editing skills a plus.
- At least 1-2 years of intensive experience in writing, research, news media or content production including campus outfits, internships or freelance work.
- Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.
Social Media Producer (Graphics)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Lead in the development of the aesthetics, design, layout, logos, media, product artwork to enhance the company’s brand images through social media content.
- Create customizable templates the social media team can use for multiple purposes.
- Participation in the planning and development of new designs for Philstar.com and Interaksyon.
- Work with the Sales department, which handles the client, for social snacks, social cards, and other requirements.
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
- Work with other solutions teams on institutional campaigns and special sections.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences or arts field.
- Must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Suite especially Illustrator and Photoshop as well as other design tools such Canva.
- Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies is a plus.
- Video editing skills a plus.
- Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.
Content Producer (Lifestyle and Entertainment)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor the latest developments about cultural, celebrity and entertainment scenes in the Philippines and around the world.
- Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 2 years of experience in the news media or magazine industry.
- Graduate of communications, journalism or any related course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Interested Editorial applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
Multimedia Department
Video and Motion Graphics Editor
Duties and responsibilities:
- Must have a solid understanding of excellent design principles.
- Collaborate with colleagues and other teams to produce high-quality artworks.
- Develop GIFs or animate vector graphics for social media.
- Design infographics to be published/posted on the web and social media.
- Create and edit videos/motion graphics for social media.
Qualifications
- Graduate of Fine Arts, Multimedia Arts, or related courses
- Preferably experienced employee specialized in Advertising and Marketing
- 2 to 4 years of experience as a Graphic/Multimedia Artist or Video Editor
- Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects)
- Knowledgeable in photography and video production
- Self-motivated and able to work with minimum supervision
Interested multimedia applicants may send their resume and portfolio to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name
