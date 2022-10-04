Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

^

On the Radar

October 4, 2022 | 11:42am
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of Oct. 4, 2022.

  • Digital Account Manager
  • Content Producer (General News)
  • Social Media Producer
  • Social Media Producer (Graphics)
  • Content Producer (Lifestyle and Entertainment)
  • Video and Motion Graphics Editor

Please see below for detailed descriptions of the above position.

 

Advertising & Sales Department

Digital Account Manager

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Responsible for prospecting and generating client leads.
  • Responsible for crafting online strategies in selling online advertisements.
  • Responsible for all account management activities including resolutions, compliance and monitoring.
  • Responsible for providing after-sales service and timely reports to clients.
  • Responsible in building strong relationships with media and advertising agencies.

Qualifications:

  • Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field
  • At least 1 year of work experience in sales digital field is required for this position.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills 
  • In-depth understanding of online marketing tools and platforms
Interested Advertising and Sales applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

 

Editorial Department

Content Producer (General News)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Monitor the latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world.
  • Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.
  • Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.

Qualifications:

  • At least 1 year of experience in the news media.
  • Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
  • Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

Content Producer (Tagalog News)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media, including entertainment and sports
  • Assessing leads and pitching captivating story ideas to the editors 
  • Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies following editorial standards and guidelines.
  • Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.

Qualifications:

  • At least 1 year of experience in the news media; fresh graduates are welcome to apply
  • Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
  • Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

Social Media Producer (General News)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
  • Conceptualize and produce original content and content products for Philstar.com's audience on various platforms following editorial standards.
  • Establish and maintain a network of contacts and sources.
  • Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media-related needs.

Qualifications:

  • Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences field.
  • Must be able to demonstrate capability to interpret and explain complex topics and themes.
  • Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies a plus.
  • Graphic design and/or video editing skills a plus.
  • At least 1-2 years of intensive experience in writing, research, news media or content production including campus outfits, internships or freelance work.
  • Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.

Social Media Producer (Graphics)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Lead in the development of the aesthetics, design, layout, logos, media, product artwork to enhance the company’s brand images through social media content.
  • Create customizable templates the social media team can use for multiple purposes.
  • Participation in the planning and development of new designs for Philstar.com and Interaksyon.
  • Work with the Sales department, which handles the client, for social snacks, social cards, and other requirements.
  • Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
  • Work with other solutions teams on institutional campaigns and special sections.

Qualifications:

  • Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences or arts field.
  • Must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Suite especially Illustrator and Photoshop as well as other design tools such Canva.
  • Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies is a plus.
  • Video editing skills a plus.
  • Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.

Content Producer (Lifestyle and Entertainment)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Monitor the latest developments about cultural, celebrity and entertainment scenes in the Philippines and around the world.
  • Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.
  • Establish and maintain a network of contacts with sources.

Qualifications:

  • At least 2 years of experience in the news media or magazine industry.
  • Graduate of communications, journalism or any related course.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
  • Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

 

Interested Editorial applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

 

 

Multimedia Department

Video and Motion Graphics Editor

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Must have a solid understanding of excellent design principles.
  • Collaborate with colleagues and other teams to produce high-quality artworks.
  • Develop GIFs or animate vector graphics for social media.
  • Design infographics to be published/posted on the web and social media.
  • Create and edit videos/motion graphics for social media.

Qualifications

  • Graduate of Fine Arts, Multimedia Arts, or related courses
  • Preferably experienced employee specialized in Advertising and Marketing
  • 2 to 4 years of experience as a Graphic/Multimedia Artist or Video Editor
  • Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects)
  • Knowledgeable in photography and video production
  • Self-motivated and able to work with minimum supervision
Interested multimedia applicants may send their resume and portfolio to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

Philstar
