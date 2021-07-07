







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics
Laurent Simons graduated summa cum laude from the University of Antwerp
Laurent Simons via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 2:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — An 11-year-old boy from Belgium graduated summa cum laude from college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Physics and becoming the world's second-youngest college graduate.



Laurent Simons earned his degree in just one year at the University of Antwerp. 



In his interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Simons said he doesn’t care to be the second youngest to graduate from college because he cared more about broadening his knowledge. 



"I don't really care if I'm the youngest. It's all about getting knowledge for me," he said. 



 










 



“This is the first puzzle piece in my goal of replacing body parts with mechanical parts," he added.



“I want to be able to replace as many body parts as possible with mechanical parts. I’ve mapped out a path to get there. You can see it as a big puzzle. Quantum physics – the study of the smallest particles – is the first piece of the puzzle," he explained.



Simons completed high school in just 1.5 years at only eight years old.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GRADUATE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
An 11-year-old boy from Belgium graduated summa cum laude from college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Physics and becoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The #711Day celebrations stay true to 7-Eleven’s commitment to providing convenience and accessibility to all its customers...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why PNoy was funny as he was inspiring
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Why PNoy was funny as he was inspiring


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda,Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
“Remembering Noynoy” is part of my personal project as a simple tribute to our former president. I've learned...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
A British influencer who had surgeries to look like a Korean revealed that he's getting death threats because of it.&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
An 11-year-old girl gave birth to her baby, becoming the youngest mother in Great Britain's history. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evidence on UFOs 'largely inconclusive': US intelligence report
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Evidence on UFOs 'largely inconclusive': US intelligence report


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
A highly awaited US intelligence report on dozens of mysterious unidentified flying object sightings said most could not be...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with