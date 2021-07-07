11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics

MANILA, Philippines — An 11-year-old boy from Belgium graduated summa cum laude from college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Physics and becoming the world's second-youngest college graduate.

Laurent Simons earned his degree in just one year at the University of Antwerp.

In his interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Simons said he doesn’t care to be the second youngest to graduate from college because he cared more about broadening his knowledge.

"I don't really care if I'm the youngest. It's all about getting knowledge for me," he said.

“This is the first puzzle piece in my goal of replacing body parts with mechanical parts," he added.

“I want to be able to replace as many body parts as possible with mechanical parts. I’ve mapped out a path to get there. You can see it as a big puzzle. Quantum physics – the study of the smallest particles – is the first piece of the puzzle," he explained.

Simons completed high school in just 1.5 years at only eight years old.