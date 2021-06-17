Vlogger 'The Hungry Syrian Wanderer' is now a proud Filipino citizen

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Basel Manadil, popularly known as The Hungry Syrian Wanderer, revealed that he is now a Filipino citizen.

In his latest video blog on his YouTube channel, Basel showed his Filipino passport, revealing that he has been a Filipino citizen since 2019.

“Look at this. Filipino 'yan, mga tao. You see, kalbo ako diyan. So, I have had this since 2019 and this is the first time I ever talked about it,” Basel said.

Basel said the reason why he only shared it this year after two years of being Filipino is to cherish the moment by himself.

“The only reason why I didn't share this with anybody, well not yet at this moment, is because when I got this in 2019, I wanted to have that moment for myself. I am considered Filipino and my blood is Filipino plus,” he said.

Basel rose to fame online with his vlogs about the Filipino culture. Last 2019, he was trending for his vlog about the alleged booming economy of the Philippines.

He posted a vlog titled “PILIPINAS Hindi Na 3rd World Country! Bansang PAYAMAN WORLD CLASS Underpass!!” on his YouTube channel The Hungry Syrian Wanderer, currently followed by more than 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube. — Video by The Hungry Syrian Wanderer via YouTube

