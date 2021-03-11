'No PDA': Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto relationship gives birth to memes

MANILA, Philippines — The recent relationship admission of Kapamilya couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto gave birth to different memes in different social media sites.

Julia posted a photo of her being kissed by Gerald on the beach as her birthday greeting to the actor. The photo of that kiss was now being edited by social media users.

In one meme online, a Facebook user posted an edited photo of Julia’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia being kissed by Gerald instead of Julia.

“Wala nang pakialam si Gerald Anderson sa mga bastos at epal na bashers, ang mahalaga raw ay maligaya siya sa kanyang personal na buhay at career. Alam ni Gerald na isa siya sa mga artistang paboritong pulutan ngayon sa mga inuman, sa palengke, sa mga tsismisan sa kanto at kung saan-saan pa dahil sa kontrobersyal na relasyon nila ni Julia Barretto,” the Facebook user captioned the post.

KingPrince Loibra via Facebook Joshua edited into Julia's place

Meanwhile, some social media users edited the same photo with another guy trying to break the kiss.

itigil niyo nga yang lambutan na yan... daming naiinggit e... ???????????? Posted by Gah Gokuo on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Another meme replaced the guy trying to break the kiss with the PNP logo because they recently announced that public display of affection is now not allowed following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Some made their profile photo on Facebook with Gerald kissing them.



Oh loko! Look what you made me do. Chikaaaaa! ???? Posted by Edmaine Callos on Thursday, March 11, 2021