'No PDA': Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto relationship gives birth to memes
'Bawal PDA': A meme depicting Julia and Gerald being held in connection with PNP's recent directive to prevent kissing and hugging in public to avoid COVID-19 spread.
Zihark Soren via Facebook, screenshot

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The recent relationship admission of Kapamilya couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto gave birth to different memes in different social media sites. 

Julia posted a photo of her being kissed by Gerald on the beach as her birthday greeting to the actor. The photo of that kiss was now being edited by social media users. 

In one meme online, a Facebook user posted an edited photo of Julia’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia being kissed by Gerald instead of Julia. 

“Wala nang pakialam si Gerald Anderson sa mga bastos at epal na bashers, ang mahalaga raw ay maligaya siya sa kanyang personal na buhay at career. Alam ni Gerald na isa siya sa mga artistang paboritong pulutan ngayon sa mga inuman, sa palengke, sa mga tsismisan sa kanto at kung saan-saan pa dahil sa kontrobersyal na relasyon nila ni Julia Barretto,” the Facebook user captioned the post. 

 

Joshua edited into Julia's place
KingPrince Loibra via Facebook

 

Meanwhile, some social media users edited the same photo with another guy trying to break the kiss. 

 

itigil niyo nga yang lambutan na yan... daming naiinggit e... ????????????

Posted by Gah Gokuo on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

 

Another meme replaced the guy trying to break the kiss with the PNP logo because they recently announced that public display of affection is now not allowed following a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Some made their profile photo on Facebook with Gerald kissing them. 
 

Oh loko! Look what you made me do. Chikaaaaa! ????

Posted by Edmaine Callos on Thursday, March 11, 2021

 

Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful ???? Happy birthday my love, I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!

Posted by Jan Milo Rivera Severo on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

