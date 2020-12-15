Robinsons Supermarket is giving away P5 million worth of prizes when you shop with Mastercard

MANILA, Philippines — There is no doubt that we all deserve to be rewarded for the hard work and dedication we have put to survive a tough year like 2020.

This is why Robinsons Supermarket completes our shopping experience this season with its Tap to Top Prizes promo wherein prizes worth over P5 million are to be given away!

Until February 14, 2021, Robinsons shoppers can join Robinsons’ Tap to Top Prizes by shopping a minimum single-purchase of P3,000 using contactless-enabled Mastercard credit cards in select participating branches of Robinsons Supermarket and Robinsons Easymart.

Tap to Top Prizes e-raffle

To participate, customers must keep their receipts, for single purchases worth P3,000 and above, with the promo code and then provide their personal details at taptotopprizes. robinsonsretail.com.ph.

Upon registration, a One Time Password will be sent to your mobile number to confirm their registration in the Tap to Top Prizes promo.

Participants can enter the giveaway by simply logging in the Tap to Top Prizes website and registering their promo codes. Once validated, participants will automatically an e-raffle entry and one “Catch a Prize” game token which they can play for a chance to win weekly prizes.

Catch a Prize Game

On top of the e-raffle, Robinsons is giving away more prizes weekly through an easy mobile game on the Tap to Top Prizes website.

Each participant will be given 30 seconds to play the Catch a Prize Game and will have to catch falling gift boxes by swiping the pushcarts from left to right. For more thrill, the gifts will fall faster the longer they play and players must avoid obstacles and catch the specially marked gifts to earn more points.

Game score will be displayed on the dashboard after the game and all earned points within the week will be accumulated. The Top 12 with the highest scores for the week wins P5,000 worth of gift cards and vouchers from Robinsons stores.

Can’t win the game? Don’t worry because aside from the 156 winners in the Catch a Prize Game, 10 lucky winners will be drawn on the Grand Raffle on February 17, 2021.Each will take home Robinsons gift certificates worth P500,000!

Shop to win!

Be one of the 166 Tap to Top Prizes winners from Robinsons by simply shopping safely with your contactless-enabled Mastercard credit card in the select participating stores of Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Easymart, Robinsons Appliances, True Value, Toys “R” Us and Handyman.

This promo is available for contactless transactions only.

For more information on Robinsons Tap to Top Prizes promo, click this link: https://www. robinsonsdepartmentstore.com. ph/specials/tap-to-top-prizes- with-mastercard-at-robinsons